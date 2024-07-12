Captain America 4 Trailer Reveals Anthony Mackie's Action-Packed Marvel Return

The trailer for "Captain America: Brave New World" gives fans a taste of what the new Captain America has been up to since his debut on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." While Sam Wilson may have had a bombastic start to his tenure as Cap, he's been finding himself stuck on the sidelines due to all manner of messy politics and bureaucracy. However, the re-emergence of the villainous Leader is all it takes to give the star-spangled hero a chance to prove once and for all that the world still needs a Captain America.

The trailer features a cursory look at the film's cast, which includes a number of returning MCU actors. Among the highlights is Tim Blake Nelson's Leader, who appears to be hewing far closer to his comic book counterpart than his previous appearance. Then, there's a look at Harrison Ford's long-awaited MCU debut, as he takes over the role of Thunderbolt Ross from the late William Hurt. Perhaps most intriguing of all, however, are the teases of Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres as the new Falcon.

While the trailer shows off quite a bit of what fans can expect from "Captain America: Brave New World," it's also clearly keeping a few key elements close to the chest for now. Nonetheless, all will be revealed when the movie hits theaters on February 14, 2025.