Jennette McCurdy Was Never The Same After iCarly

The following article contains mentions of verbal, physical, and emotional abuse, eating disorders, alcoholism and addiction, and child abuse.

The story of child actors whose lives don't go the way they planned is a tale as old as time. Whether it's the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, blockbuster movies, or network sitcoms, these young stars can often become the faces of controversy for their behavior as they grow older. However, few child actors have had a life story as redemptive as Jennette McCurdy, who rose to prominence playing Sam Puckett, the best friend of Miranda Cosgrove's titular character in the Nickelodeon show "iCarly."

"iCarly" first debuted in 2007, airing for six seasons and becoming one of Nickelodeon's biggest hits. It centered on a trio of teenage friends who band together to create a web series that quickly turns them into viral stars. McCurdy faced a similar career trajectory as her on-screen character, being confronted with sudden fame as a lead on a popular Nickelodeon sitcom. The story only got darker from there, as McCurdy's personal life caused many horrifying issues for her behind the scenes.

Nowadays, McCurdy's life is in a much more balanced place than it was when she was on "iCarly." Though her days of acting on Nickelodeon are over, Jennette McCurdy's life was forever changed by "iCarly" — for better or worse.