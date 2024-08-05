AI Created An Olympic Gymnastics Routine & It's Pure Gold

If they gave out a gold medal for genuinely weird, unsettling videos created by artificial intelligence (AI) to commemorate the 2024 Paris Olympics, then surely a clip posted recently on YouTube would walk away with both a 10/10 from the judges as well as the top prize.

The video, titled "The Beauty and Challenges of AI-Generated Artistic Gymnastics," is a montage of sequences of a female athlete — created wholly by AI — performing a series of exercises on a balance bar and beam. But because AI does not yet fully understand the mechanics of the human body nor the way that it can move while performing such highly precise and demanding routines, the results look more like something out of a David Cronenberg body horror movie.

Watch with growing unease as the young woman's physique twists into new forms that the human body isn't capable of, loses clothing, body parts, or cohesiveness (sometimes all three at once), vanishes completely, replicates itself, and even sinks into the floor below. The video is equally unsettling and hilarious — as with all AI-generated material, it seems — and only points up again that the technology has a long way to go before it can authentically replicate the human body and make big changes to movies and TV.