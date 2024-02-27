Disney Investor Wants AI-Generated Characters - And Twitter Isn't Holding Back
The potential role of generative artificial intelligence in creative fields continues to be highly contentious, but that hasn't stopped some tech investors from making bold claims about the technology's possible future use. As recently reported by The Hollywood Reporter, investor Jason Aintabi of activist firm Blackwells Capital has been particularly vocal with his belief that Disney should embrace AI moving forward. Aintabi's comments come as part of a Blackwells campaign for seats on the studio's board of directors.
"Disney should be dominating in the fields of spatial computing and AI (artificial intelligence)," Aintabi said in a recent statement (via THR). "Few companies have the potential of Disney to synthesize these revolutionizing technologies, and relate them to consumers with the impact, and ROI, that Disney can." His suggestions included using AI to create new Disney characters and developing "AI assistants" to manage guests during park visits. Disney has since released its own statement to shareholders opposing both Blackwells' recommended board additions and those put forward by the Trian Group.
Unsurprisingly, Aintabi's suggestions for increased AI use in Disney's creative fields have generated some backlash. "AI should not replace our own creativity," X user @Marchmanel wrote in a comment beneath The Hollywood Reporter's post on the social media platform. User @QuiveringSteele shared a similar sentiment, writing, "My pitch: AI should replace Disney Activist Investor."
Disney is already knee-deep in AI
Though Disney may be pushing back publicly against Blackwells Capital's board recommendations, the company is no stranger to AI. In 2023, Disney created a task force to explore all manner of potential AI innovations across the company's many different business platforms. Like other major entertainment and technology companies, it released job listings for numerous AI-centric positions, all against the backdrop of the Hollywood unions striking for better protections against the technology.
"AI research at Disney goes back a very long time and revolves around all the things you see being discussed today," one executive told Reuters in August 2023. "Can we have something that helps us make movies, games, or conversational robots inside theme parks that people can talk to?"
Those same goals have brought anxiety to creatives in Disney's industry. CEO Bob Iger has been extremely vocal about his desire to cut costs at the company, and with the massive wave of layoffs that's swept over Disney in the past year — cutting more than 7,000 jobs – such enthusiastic discussion of technology that could eliminate more human positions is understandably frustrating for some.
Public pushback may not be enough to curb Disney's AI development
Regardless of whether or not Jason Aintabi's specific suggestions are heeded, Disney is already on its way down the AI road. Controversy broke in 2023 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" used an AI-generated opening credits sequence. And with the company's AI task force still relatively new, there's no telling what will be enveloped under this latest tech initiative.
Many fans may not care much about the increased use of AI at Disney, but it's clear that a vocal contingent of followers will continue to hold the company's feet to the fire. "I know I can't speak for everyone because there are always people that will, but personally, I will not support AI created media, characters, ect..," X user @teddo8405 wrote. The problem for artists, unfortunately, is the first part of that sentiment — that many consumers simply aren't invested in the labor issues the use of AI technology creates.
The future where Disney characters, movies, and entire franchises are created by generative algorithms fueled by stolen work is a dark one — not just because of the consequences for artists but also because of the diminishing returns that would mean for consumers. Many online are still vocally declaring that regurgitation is not the same as creation. But as Disney continues to cut costs and corners, such sacrifices may become increasingly appealing to the executives in charge.