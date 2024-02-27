Disney Investor Wants AI-Generated Characters - And Twitter Isn't Holding Back

The potential role of generative artificial intelligence in creative fields continues to be highly contentious, but that hasn't stopped some tech investors from making bold claims about the technology's possible future use. As recently reported by The Hollywood Reporter, investor Jason Aintabi of activist firm Blackwells Capital has been particularly vocal with his belief that Disney should embrace AI moving forward. Aintabi's comments come as part of a Blackwells campaign for seats on the studio's board of directors.

"Disney should be dominating in the fields of spatial computing and AI (artificial intelligence)," Aintabi said in a recent statement (via THR). "Few companies have the potential of Disney to synthesize these revolutionizing technologies, and relate them to consumers with the impact, and ROI, that Disney can." His suggestions included using AI to create new Disney characters and developing "AI assistants" to manage guests during park visits. Disney has since released its own statement to shareholders opposing both Blackwells' recommended board additions and those put forward by the Trian Group.

Unsurprisingly, Aintabi's suggestions for increased AI use in Disney's creative fields have generated some backlash. "AI should not replace our own creativity," X user @Marchmanel wrote in a comment beneath The Hollywood Reporter's post on the social media platform. User @QuiveringSteele shared a similar sentiment, writing, "My pitch: AI should replace Disney Activist Investor."