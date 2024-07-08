The Secret House Of The Dragon Detail That Makes [SPOILER]'s Death Even More Tragic

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 4 — The Red Dragon and the Gold"

In the fourth episode of the long-awaited second season of "House of the Dragon," audiences finally get their huge dragon battle ... and it comes with a huge casualty. Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), sister of the late King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who was sometimes called the "Queen Who Never Was," falls in "The Red Dragon and the Gold," alongside her beloved and powerful dragon Meleys. Sent into battle against her nephew King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) on behalf of her chosen queen, Viserys' daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Rhaenys undertakes a dangerous mission, and ends up dying after a vicious attack courtesy of Aegon's brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his huge dragon Vhagar.

Rhaenys' death is a gut punch, and it's sadder than you think. "The Red Dragon and the Gold" aired on July 7, and as it happens, Rhaenys' birthday in George R.R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood" matches that. "Princess Rhaenys was born on the seventh day of the seventh moon of the year, which the septons judged to be highly auspicious," Martin's book tells us, and elsewhere, he clarified what "moon" means here. On Westeros.org, a quote from the author explaining time in Westeros reads, "Twelve moon tuns to a year, as on earth ... A year is a measure of a solar cycle, of how long it takes the earth to make one complete revolution around the sun. The same is true for the world of Westeros. Seasons do not come into it."

What this all means is that the episode of "House of the Dragon" where Rhaenys dies basically aired on her birthday. With that established, what did Best herself think of her character's demise?