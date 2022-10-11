George R. R. Martin Wants House Of The Dragon To Last Four Seasons

"House of the Dragon" has been absolutely killing it on HBO. The "Game of Thrones" prequel series is getting all kinds of praise from both critics and viewers. The show currently sits at a nice 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the 8th episode, "Lord of the Tides," earning an illustrious 9.5/10 on IMDb.

It seems that the sour taste the final season of "Game of Thrones" left in everyone's mouth is gone because "House of the Dragon" has had massive viewership since its premiere. Nielsen reported that the first episode saw 327 million minutes of viewing in the first couple of hours after its premiere (via The Hollywood Reporter). According to HBO, "House of the Dragon" began the company's biggest premiere to date, with almost 10 million people tuning in across both HBO Max and its premium channel (via CNBC).

The show adapts parts of author George R. R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood," which tells the history of the Targaryens' rise to and fall from power. It takes place almost 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," 100 years after House Targaryen united the Seven Kingdoms under their banner. And so far, the 1st season has followed King Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) unorthodox naming of his daughter, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), as heir to the throne and the civil war that ensues following his death. Season 1 takes its time setting up these events — known to fans of the books as the Dance of the Dragons — and features numerous time jumps throughout its first eight episodes. Because of its break-neck pacing, fans aren't sure how many seasons HBO plans to make. However, Martin recently revealed the answer to that question.