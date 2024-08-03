Lord Of The Rings & The Far Right: A Controversial Connection, Explained

Politics can take just about anything and make it polarizing. Case in point: "The Lord of the Rings." What does a fantasy world have to do with right and left political viewpoints in the 21st century? Nothing — that is, until enough people read between the lines, adopt the messaging, and collectively decide that it has a modern political meaning. The most recent example to make the headlines comes via MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, who pointed out that vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance named his venture capital firm after an item from "The Lord of the Rings." The name of the company, which Vance launched in 2020 and left in 2022 to run for office, is called Narya Ventures.

Narya is the name of one of the Three Elven Rings. It is initially worn by the Elven smith Celebrimbor. Eventually, it is given to the bearded Elven shipwright Círdan and then to Gandalf, who wields the Ring of Power during "The Lord of the Rings." (You can see that hallowed piece of jewelry in the San Diego Comic-Com trailer for Season 2 here.) Maddow added that Narya is easy to remember since it spells Aryan with the last letter placed at the front of the word.

The news anchor also said that Vance supporter and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel named his analytics company Palantir Technologies. The palantíri are the seeing stones of Tolkien's world. In Peter Jackson's movies, Saruman uses one to communicate with Sauron, while Aragorn threatens the Dark Lord through a seeing stone.