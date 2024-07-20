There's Only One Elf With A Beard In Lord Of The Rings - Here's Why

The topic of Middle-earth facial hair comes up a lot. Fans had a problem with the dwarf princess on "The Rings of Power" not having a canonical beard. Aragorn was different in "The Lord of the Rings" movies, partly because he did have a non-canonical beard. And then, there's Círdan. The aged Elf shows up briefly in "The Lord of the Rings" books and movies. While he has a fascinating backstory, one feature stands out above everything else: he has a beard — a rare feature for the immortal folk. In fact, no other Elf in "The Lord of the Rings" is described with facial hair of any kind.

Nevertheless, the book "The Return of the King" deliberately calls out Círdan's immortal whiskers, saying, "Very tall he was, and his beard was long, and he was grey and old, save that his eyes were keen as stars." So, in the midst of a Middle-earth race known for its eternal youth, vibrant vigor, and smooth cheeks and chins, we have this old-looking fella with a beard — and a long one, to boot. What gives?

As with most deep-cut J.R.R. Tolkien factoids, the answer isn't as clear-cut as one might hope. Much like beards on Dwarven women, the Oxford professor went back and forth on the issue of Elvish facial hair. But there are enough breadcrumbs to follow to at least get a rough idea of why Círdan gets to sport a lengthy beard while his fellow elves remain perpetually clean-shaven. The lack of beards is relatively easy to explain, so let's start there.