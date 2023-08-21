Where Are The Rings Of Power During LOTR?

There aren't a ton of links between "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Rings of Power." It's hard to connect narratives several thousand years apart, even when you're in the same world and half of your characters are immortal. But the connections are there if you look for them. Characters like Galadriel, Sauron, and Elrond show up in both stories. There are also familiar places, like Khazad-dûm and Mordor.

One of the biggest throughlines of them all is the titular Rings of Power. These overpowered trinkets manage to show up in the titles for both stories and heavily influence the Second and Third ages of Middle-earth history in which "Rings of Power" and "The Lord of the Rings" are set, respectively.

Technically, there are a lot of magical rings made in Middle-earth. In "The Fellowship of the Ring" book, Gandalf explains that "In Eregion long ago many Elven-rings were made, magic rings as you call them, and they were, of course, of various kinds: some more potent and some less." The Wizard adds that while the lesser rings were still important, "the Great Rings, the Rings of Power, they were perilous."

There are 20 "Great Rings" in total. That's the group listed in J.R.R. Tolkien's famous "Ringverse" — the whole Nine for Mortal Men, Seven for the Dwarf-lords, Three for the Elven Kings, and One for the Dark Lord bit of poetry. Add them all up, and you get 20 superpowered spiritual weapons. We're seeing these come into existence in "The Rings of Power," where the show has uncanonically introduced them out of order, with the Three Elven Rings forged in Season 1 and the others to come. The question is, where is all of this circular jewelry by the time we get to "The Lord of the Rings"?