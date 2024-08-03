NCIS, As We Know It, Needs To End

It's been two decades since "NCIS" first debuted on CBS. A lot of things have changed since then, but very little has transmogrified about the formula the show deploys week after week. A case will be presented to the team, usually connected to the Navy or some other branch of the military, which is fitting as they are Navy employees. The crime is usually brutal, bloody and enhanced with a fresh hook. Sometimes, the case involves someone that the team's intimately connected with. Other times, it reveals something about a chunk of their past.

It's the kind of formula that every procedural has done a version of since the genre was invented, but "NCIS" freshened things up — at least for a while. Lately, however, its age has been showing. Whenever "NCIS" tries to keep current with the technological times it produces an awkward note: its record on presenting plots related to AI — even using the tech to "resurrect" the dead — has already been noted as being weakly handled and behind the times.

It's not all bad news: sometimes the show's attempts at escaping its box — like the Western adventure we got during Season 21 — are downright admirable. But when it swings for the fences and misses, it's twice as obvious.