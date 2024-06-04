NCIS Season 22: Everything You Need To Know
While "NCIS" might have been topped as TV's most-watched show, it's still a CBS institution, and fans will have a fresh season waiting for them this fall. Though Season 21 was abbreviated due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, the shortened outing had its benefits; the series spent a lot of time during the small number of episodes examining the characters' faults, flaws and, interpersonal relationships.
Whether it was Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) coping with an old childhood enemy rising and forcing him to defend himself or the whole group tackling a crime on a ranch, Season 21 is unique and entertaining among its brethren — and opens the door for some very interesting action when Season 22 rolls around. But when will that season debut? Who will be starring in it, and what will it be about? Read on to find out everything we already know about the 22nd season of "NCIS."
When will Season 22 of NCIS be released?
CBS hasn't released a list of its primetime debut dates, but we do know what the fall 2024 schedule looks like. "NCIS" will continue to hold down its 9 p.m. EST time slot on Mondays, and it will still be bookended by a sitcom and a drama — a tradition that's kept the show alive and afloat in the ratings for decades. But the series "NCIS" will be sandwiched between have officially been switched up.
With the conclusion of "Bob Hearts Abishola," "Poppa's House" will take over the 8:30 p.m. Monday time slot, leading into "NCIS." Meanwhile, the venerated drama will hold an audience for the Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) prequel series "NCIS: Origins," which will feature voiceover work from Mark Harmon. "Origins" takes over the 10 p.m. time slot formerly held by "NCIS: Hawai'i." Presumably, you can expect more multi-night crossovers that will see the "NCIS" characters interact with those of their last-surviving spin-off series, "NCIS: Sydney." And don't put it past "NCIS" to resurrect characters from "NCIS: Los Angeles," "New Orleans" or "Hawai'i" for a one-shot crossover or two, which the drama has done on special occasions.
What's the plot of Season 22 of NCIS?
Season 22 is going to bring on major changes for at least one "NCIS" mainstay, as Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) has decided to assume the role of chief REACT training officer at Camp Pendleton — ironically a job opened by her father's retirement, as the former acting head moved to San Francisco to take on his position. That means Jessica's moving to San Diego. Vance (Rocky Carroll) tells Knight that she has the stuff to handle the job, something the events of "Reef Madness" puts on display.
But what of Jessica's burgeoning romance with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen)? Presumably, that conflict will be solved fairly quickly in the season, but it remains to be seen if they'll keep things on a long-distance level or split up for good. It's also worth noting that "NCIS: Origins" tells of Gibbs' Camp Pendleton days, so it's possible Jessica's storyline might help prepare viewers for the debut of "Origins."
Also left dangling at the conclusion of Season 21? A bit of backstory for Alden Parker (Gary Cole). While knocked for a loop and bleeding out under Jessica's desperate eye, Parker has visions of playing with a little girl — and being warned by his mother to be careful. Did something tragic happen? Season 22 might tell us.
Who's starring in Season 22 of NCIS?
While there has been no word as to whether or not any actors will be departing the drama during Season 22, presumably the main cast of "NCIS" will return for another go-round. The latest incarnation of that ensemble includes Katrina Law as Jessica Knight; Gary Cole in the role of Alden Parker; Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer; Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance; Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres; Sean Murray as Timothy McGee; and Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines.
Season 22 will mark a sad new milestone for "NCIS," however; it will be the first batch of episodes to air without an appearance from Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard. Ducky actor David McCallum passed away in 2023. The character was subsequently killed off in the middle of Season 21 in an episode that brings old and new faces together to mourn him. Hopefully, there will be no other tragic disruptions to life at the office.
What will Season 22 of NCIS be rated?
It's easy to presume that Season 22 of "NCIS" will be rated TV-14, just like the show's other seasons. That rating stems from the genre's requirements; most cases the team examine are either violent murders or crimes attendant to murder. Bloodshed and crime scene investigation tend to go hand in hand; while not every episode of "NCIS" contains the same level of violence, it will have some form of action or peril. Guns are frequently brandished onscreen, and there is very occasional use of alcohol and cigarettes by the main characters.
Language is another reason why "NCIS" is rated TV-14. Though the show is just as strongly bound by FCC regulations as any other primetime program, episodes can feature mild profanity. Our protagonists (and sometimes our antagonists) have been known to let a few "hells" and "damns" fly fast and furious from time to time.
Where you can watch previous seasons of NCIS?
Looking to take a long summertime journey through the world of "NCIS"? Well, you're in luck, as you can stream every episode of "NCIS" by watching the drama through Paramount+. You can also see the first 15 seasons of the drama through Netflix. If you're looking to catch up on the last few episodes of Season 21 and are on a budget, Pluto TV has the last four available to stream with ad support.
Looking to own individual seasons or episodes? You can buy individual episodes digitally from Google Play, Apple TV+, Vudu or other digital platforms for $1.99 each. Whole seasons may be purchased for $14.99 apiece. Whichever way you choose to do it, you can now follow Gibbs from his first episode to his retirement — and watch generation after generation of NCIS agents rise to join and then supersede him.