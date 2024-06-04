NCIS Season 22: Everything You Need To Know

While "NCIS" might have been topped as TV's most-watched show, it's still a CBS institution, and fans will have a fresh season waiting for them this fall. Though Season 21 was abbreviated due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, the shortened outing had its benefits; the series spent a lot of time during the small number of episodes examining the characters' faults, flaws and, interpersonal relationships.

Whether it was Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) coping with an old childhood enemy rising and forcing him to defend himself or the whole group tackling a crime on a ranch, Season 21 is unique and entertaining among its brethren — and opens the door for some very interesting action when Season 22 rolls around. But when will that season debut? Who will be starring in it, and what will it be about? Read on to find out everything we already know about the 22nd season of "NCIS."