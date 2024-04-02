NCIS Needs To Stop Resurrecting The Dead With AI

"NCIS" may not get its scientific calculations 100% right, but most of the time, the general accuracy of its plotlines matches what you'd encounter in the real world. Unfortunately, the show's developed one gigantic blind spot over the past few seasons. Its use of modern technology, particularly AI, tends to put its detectives in the worst light possible, and it also shows off a lack of understanding of the subject in general – especially when resurrecting dead victims to speak about their lives as if they are actual, breathing people.

Fudging one's science here and there is just fine, but when the show uses its creative license to show AI doing what it absolutely cannot do, audiences are liable to snicker and flip the channel. Worse, "NCIS" has failed to present a strong point of view that fans might latch onto, which makes its wishy-washy stance on AI as both the wave of the future and something horrifying less than impressive.

The drama definitely and clearly doesn't intend to be harmful in the way it uses AI as a plot point. But "NCIS" desperately needs to ameliorate its discussion of the technology if it wants to restore anything resembling credibility when addressing it. Here's how the series ought to fix up the logic gaps if it wants to portray AI correctly.