San Diego Comic-Con Human Trafficking Sting Busts 14 Criminals, Saves 10 Victims

This year's San Diego Comic-Con wasn't as quiet as the 2023 edition, what with the reveal that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, among other announcements. It was also notable for a major arrest conducted by the city's Human Trafficking Task Force.

California's Department of Justice reported on July 30 that it arrested several criminals at SDCC. During the convention's three-day span, an anti-human trafficking sting aimed at targeting sex buyers and those who traffic individuals for purposes of prostitution netted 14 individuals and saved 10 victims. Among the victims was a 16-year-old girl. Those rescued have been offered services by adult and juvenile support service advocates, while the accused await processing.

"Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit. These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated. We are grateful to all our dedicated partners involved in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, whose collaboration has been invaluable. We take great pride in our office's commitment to uplifting vulnerable Californians by offering them assistance and guidance when they need it most," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement published by the CDJ.

Crime will attach itself to most large, public gatherings of individuals. Though some actors avoid the San Diego Comic-Con, there were 100,000 attendees this year, and there's bound to be trouble in a crowd that big. There was a previous publicized incident at the convention in which a crime took place.