SDCC 2023: Expect A Quiet Year As Major Studios Forgo Significant Presence

Expanding from its humble beginnings as a convention dedicated to all things comics, San Diego Comic-Con has become the place to be for pop culture enthusiasts of all kinds. Most notably, in recent years, it has become one of the biggest platforms for movie studios to share first looks at their latest projects, announce upcoming titles, and provide con-goers with any number of surprises. For those hoping that the 2023 event would bring all of this and more, it would be unwise to get your hopes up this time around.

On June 23, Deadline revealed that numerous major movie studios plan on largely skipping this year's event. Industry heavy-hitters Universal Pictures, Marvel Studios (as previously reported), Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, and Netflix will all miss out on SDCC 2023, at least compared to the level of involvement they've had in it historically. This is yet another unfortunate situation for those behind SDCC, who had to cancel both the 2020 and 2021 conventions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline's sources note that plans could change before the weekend of July 19, when the event takes place.

The reason for this mass exodus of movie studios from the SDCC spotlight isn't hard to figure out. It all boils down to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and the one that SAG-AFTRA could engage in very soon.