AI Creates A 1950s The Walking Dead TV Series Trailer & It's Unsettling

There are genuine monstrosities out there — horrific beasts that look almost human, but there's something dead behind the eyes. You may think one is your friend, but that's an error that could prove dead-wrong. The YouTube channel Abandoned Films has uploaded a trailer featuring hordes of these existential nightmares, namely AI-generated characters, for a 1950s version of "The Walking Dead." What? Did you think we were talking about zombies?

There's definitely quite a bit more blood in the AI trailer than one would typically find in mainstream fare from the 1950s. Although, "The Walking Dead" getting a retro makeover makes sense to a degree. Westerns were all the rage at the time, and the show could be seen as a modern Western with the remnants of humanity looking to conquer nature and rebuild civilization. In fact, one chase scene from "Fear the Walking Dead" drew inspiration from classic stagecoach heists from older Westerns.

Aside from that, the AI-generated zombies are truly unsettling. The humans, like Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), look fairly accurate to their real-life counterparts. But there are strange, gruesome moments, like when a zombie tries to bite down on a human, only to merge into their body. It's more like something out of "The Thing" than "The Walking Dead," but it could serve as suitable inspiration for someone to make a body horror zombie flick at some point.