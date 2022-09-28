Marvel's Blade Movie Rocked By Major Creative Departure

The release of "Blade" has been inching closer and closer, but now that may be thrown into chaos. Only a couple of months ahead of shooting, Bassam Tariq has dropped out as director (via The Hollywood Reporter). Marvel said in a statement that Tariq will be staying on in an executive producing capacity, but it may be a mad dash to find a replacement in time for the film to begin shooting in November.

"It's been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film," Tariq's statement reads. The only reason given for the director's departure is scheduling conflicts. "Blade" has reportedly had many starts and stops due to changes in the script, and this last shift ultimately did not line up with Tariq's schedule.

It will be a disappointment if the release of "Blade" is pushed, but even more tragic is the loss of Tariq himself. Outlets such as IndieWire commended Tariq for his 2020 film "Mogul Mowgli," which he co-wrote with star Riz Ahmed. Maintaining an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Mogul Mowgli" examines Zed's (Amed) struggle with losing feeling in his legs as he pursues a rap career. A director with such a dramatic film under his belt would have been an asset to the Marvel filmography, and it's unfortunate the creator had to move on.