The Olympics Caused A Low-Key Full House Flame War - Here's What Happened
Every family has its disagreements, even found families comprised of actors who have known one another for decades. So it is with "Full House" and "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure and her TV sister Jodie Sweetin, who seem to have gotten into a minor tussle on their social media accounts over the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics.
The event included imagery of a bacchanal feast featuring drag queens that some Christians deemed as a presumable mockery of the Last Supper. Among the offended was Bure, who posted a video to her Instagram deriding the scene. "To watch such an incredible and wonderful event that's gonna take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," she said in part.
Sweetin subsequently weighed in on the controversy via her Instagram stories, as captured by Entertainment Weekly. "Tell me you don't know about art or history without TELLING me you don't know about art or history!" In a later post, she added, "[T]he drag queens of the Olympics were re-creating the feast of Dionysus, not the last supper. And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what's the harm? Why is it a 'parody' and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?" It sounds like the kind of burn Stephanie would hit DJ with on their long-lived sitcom, and indeed, Bure later updated her post seemingly addressing these comments.
Candace Cameron Bure may have fired back at Jodie Sweetin
Candace Cameron Bure later updated her Instagram post, seemingly to address Jodie Sweetin's remarks. "Since posting, many have tried to correct me saying it wasn't about an interpretation of DaVinci's The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus [..] I still don't see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I'm not buying it." Though the actor mentioned she was hoping to avoid headlines with her post, it nonetheless got a lot of attention — much of it negative, as comments pointing out facts similar to the ones Sweetin pointed out were liked thousands of times.
It's worth noting that it's unlikely there's any real bad blood between the twosome; Bure and Sweetin worked together for five seasons on the "Full House" reunion series "Fuller House" (and Sweetin has an idea for rebooting it a third time). They have appeared together at cast reunions, including a photo taken just before Bob Saget's funeral that finally reunited John Stamos and the Olsen twins. And they haven't cut each other out of their lives in recent months; Sweetin shows up in a memorial reel Bure posted to pay tribute to their late TV father Saget in May, and Bure appears in the video Sweetin made on her own account. Both posts marked the second celebration of Saget's birthday since his death in 2022.
Perhaps Bure and Sweetin's exchange can all be considered a tiff. Can hugs and lessons well learned be too far away?