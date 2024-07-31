The Olympics Caused A Low-Key Full House Flame War - Here's What Happened

Every family has its disagreements, even found families comprised of actors who have known one another for decades. So it is with "Full House" and "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure and her TV sister Jodie Sweetin, who seem to have gotten into a minor tussle on their social media accounts over the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics.

The event included imagery of a bacchanal feast featuring drag queens that some Christians deemed as a presumable mockery of the Last Supper. Among the offended was Bure, who posted a video to her Instagram deriding the scene. "To watch such an incredible and wonderful event that's gonna take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," she said in part.

Sweetin subsequently weighed in on the controversy via her Instagram stories, as captured by Entertainment Weekly. "Tell me you don't know about art or history without TELLING me you don't know about art or history!" In a later post, she added, "[T]he drag queens of the Olympics were re-creating the feast of Dionysus, not the last supper. And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what's the harm? Why is it a 'parody' and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?" It sounds like the kind of burn Stephanie would hit DJ with on their long-lived sitcom, and indeed, Bure later updated her post seemingly addressing these comments.