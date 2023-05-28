Full House: Bob Saget's Funeral Finally Brought John Stamos And The Olsen Twins Back Together

John Stamos and the Olsen twins have finally reconnected.

Bob Saget's death in early January 2022 was devastating for "Full House" fans across the world. For Stamos and the Olsen twins, who joined the Danny Tanner actor on the sitcom, it was a moment to reconnect. Fans of the hit ABC sitcom will know that Stamos had an often strained relationship with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the twins who occupied the role of Michelle. Stamos has mentioned several times that he originally had the twins fired during the early days of "Full House" because they wouldn't stop crying. Mary-Kate and Ashley, less than a year old, were replaced by another pair of twins. Things with the replacement twins didn't work out and the Olsen duo were brought back at the best of Stamos. The series turned the Olsen twins and Stamos into national icons. While their on-screen characters were immortalized due to their familial love for one another, the twins' relationship with Stamos in real-life wasn't always perfect.

During an appearance on the "And That's What You REALLY Missed" podcast, Stamos revealed that he and the Olsen twins are on solid terms now, due in part to Bob Saget's funeral. The twins took the opportunity to let the actor know that they wanted to move on, bringing Stamos a peace offering in the form of a pork chop and sage. "I don't know why, but thank you?" the Uncle Jesse actor said. "It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."