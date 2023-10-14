Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details
Sometime soon, there will come a day like no other (besides the previous four) when Earth's mightiest heroes will find themselves united against a common threat — one that has already proven to be more powerful than Marvel's Infinity Stones or the galaxy-splitting grimace who was obsessed with them. When that happens, it'll mark a major change within the MCU, finally bringing together a brand new roster of heroes to take the legendary team title for their own. The only concern is whether they will be enough to match the awesome power of Victor Timely, the Master of Men, and the threat to Time itself, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
After his standoff with Scott Lang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and putting fear in the former god of mischief, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), it's safe to say that the clock-watching monster will be going all out. But just what can you expect from "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," and who will be brave enough to answer the call to face him? Well, here's where we step back from the Sacred Timeline and let you know what's going to happen when the Avengers finally assemble.
When will Avengers: The Kang Dynasty be released?
Announced in July 2023 as part of Marvel's mind-breaking Phase Six news, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" was confirmed by Marvel head Kevin Feige at the San Diego Comic-Con originally slotted in the calendar for May 2, 2025. Unfortunately, superhero showdowns don't always go to plan, and due to the writers' strike, Disney changed the release dates for a host of MCU projects, including "The Kang Dynasty." This shift pushed the Avengers' altercation with Victor Timely to May 1, 2026.
The film would make the second entry in Phase Six, but the truly mind-blowing fact is that it'll be the 17th film since the Avengers last joined forces in "Avengers: Endgame." A lot would have happened between now and then, including major moments in the MCU that have yet to unfold. The "Thunderbolts," "Blade," and "Fantastic Four" will all have their own standalone stories to tell before potentially joining in the battle against "The Kang Dynasty." With the chance of vampire hunters and superfamilies getting in on the fight, it really is a wonder just what kind of time-focused story we can expect to unfold. And more importantly, who will be left standing?
What is the plot of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?
As expected for a supersized film that's still a few years away, details about "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" are being kept behind a lock and key that not even the TVA could breach. The only thing we can really go off is what's happened so far in the MCU timeline and the comic event that shares the same title. "Kang Dynasty" was a 16-part comic book story written by Kurt Busiek that ran between 2001 to 2002 and saw Kang finally achieve his goal of taking over the planet until the Avengers rebel against him. Things get pretty bonkers as friends and foes are double-crossed, armies from the future take over the present, and a giant holographic Kang battles a holographic Steve Rogers. Seriously.
Of course, even with the mention of the former star-spangled super-soldier, it's safe to say there are going to be some significant alterations to whatever is on the way in the big-screen adaptation. Given that some of the MCU's most iconic heroes are no longer with us, it leaves the newcomers to step up and take on Kang, who, as it stands, is the only major player confirmed for the upcoming "Avengers" tale.
Who is starring in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?
Given that his name is on the tin for Marvel's eagerly anticipated new Avengers outing, Kang's Jonathan Majors is currently the only confirmed cast member in the project. He's also at the highest risk of parting from it. On September 15, Majors' trial for domestic abuse will reconvene, leading to a verdict that could see Marvel Studios part ways with the actor in a decision that was anticipated since the news broke. Doing so could put the MCU on the bricks for a considerable amount of time and, therefore, put an end to the Kang Dynasty before it even begins.
As for the heroes involved, there's no confirmation of who will be making up the new Avengers, but they are working off the "Kang Dynasty" story event as a blueprint, and there are some that are currently active in the MCU. Some of the OG MCU Avengers, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), fought against Kang. Things could understandably get mixed up, though, marking what might be the first stint of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) on the team as the new Captain America, as well as Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as a more involved Avenger than she has been before. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will also undoubtedly want another round following his near-death encounter in "Quantumania," as well as Loki depending on how his second season ends. Also, let's not forget that the likes of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Suri (Letitia Wright), the newly appointed Black Panther, could also join the fray.
Who is directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?
While it might be the 17th film since "Avengers: Endgame," the pressure to follow on from the MCU's crown jewel is impossible to ignore. Somehow, though, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton answered the call and will be handling this next big super-team outing on his own. Signing onto the project in 2022, Cretton was still reeling from the fresh success of his first encounter with the MCU after "Shang-Chi," which, while not making amazing numbers in the grand scheme of Marvel money, earned over an impressive $432 million at a post-COVID box office.
He won't be alone in dabbling with the Dynasty, either, as a writer familiar with He Who Remains, Victor Timely, and all the other iterations of Marvel's newest big bad will be handling the story as well. Michael Waldron, who penned "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," will be mapping out Kang's takeover of the planet too. With a creative double-act such as this, it's a safe bet that "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" will lead to an action-packed time for all before leading into the film that will truly melt minds in "Avengers: Secret Wars." One world-saving epic at a time though, right?
Who is writing and producing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Joining Destin Daniel Cretton in the creative process of giving the Avengers another major issue to deal with is a writer who has already tackled Kang in the past. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" scribe Jeff Loveness is down to write the script for "Avengers: Kang Dynasty," once again dabbling in inter-dimensional antics that will have the team rounding off the Multiverse Saga in all its mind-bending glory.
As for the project's producers, the shadow of Kevin Feige's iconic hat peak will cast a shadow over proceedings, along with Louis D'Esposito. Speaking about what to expect when Kang comes calling, Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com that there's no aim to outdo "Endgame" in the end. "It's never about going bigger just to go bigger," Feige revealed. "Sometimes, by the nature of the number of characters that you have in the toybox to then bring into the sandbox of the story, things can get bigger."
By this point, many characters may have crossed paths with the MCU's new big bad, topping plenty of heroes' hit lists in the process.
Is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty part of a cinematic universe
We know the drill by now, right, true believers? Crossing the box-office Venn diagram of a franchise within a franchise, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is indeed part of a cinematic universe. Telling a brand new chapter of an all-new group of heroes, the film will mark the 39th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set up thanks to (so far) both seasons of "Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," regardless of how unpopular it was.
The film will also mark a rare occasion for the Avengers involved, given that Kang hasn't crossed paths or appeared in any chapters involving the original team members, so far. Thor, if he is still swinging his hammer around by then, hasn't even crossed Kang's radar (even if he may have killed him before), and Doctor Strange, regardless of wandering through the Multiverse of Madness, still hasn't met the Conqueror just yet. So what out of the MCU is worth watching before "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?" Well, we're glad you asked.
What to watch before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?
Kang might be set to cause a significant kerfuffle after his altercation with the Avengers, but so far, he's appeared in very little of the MCU. Factoring in screen presence in this massive franchise, Kang's variant, He Who Remains, was the first to debut in "Loki" Season 1 and demonstrated just how much reach he's had over time. This looming threat then came out in full force in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," almost defeating Scott Lang before being killed in the Quantum Realm and leaving an entire council of Kings led by a snarling variant, Immortus, to bring the Multiverse to their knees.
Naturally, with the mention of Multiverse, smashing through the Multiverse Saga would make for a sensible watchlist, particularly with some of the films that have yet to arrive before "The Kang Dynasty." The likes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and potentially even "Deadpool 3," with its suggested crossing of universes, could establish the rules that "The Kang Dynasty" will make stronger or break in baffling ways.
Where to watch previous MCU projects?
If you need to have a killer cram session before "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," you need only turn to the streaming service run by our mouse-eared overlord, Disney+. At the time of writing, every entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from film and television is waiting to be injected into your eyeballs until it asks, "Are you still watching?" Admittedly, not all those entries are great (we're looking at you, "Secret Invasion"). However, thanks to some nifty organization, Disney+ having the MCU Multiverse Saga grouped together will work a treat to pick and choose what you like.
By the time "Avengers: Kang Dynasty" gets going, you'll also be able to pick from six other films that haven't even been made yet. This will most likely give you the chance to dabble in dimension-hopping madness. "Deadpool 3" or "Fantastic Four" will also undoubtedly be having their heroes' realities reconfigured, with the latter acting as the warm-up act to when the Avengers finally get called into action.