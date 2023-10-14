Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details

Sometime soon, there will come a day like no other (besides the previous four) when Earth's mightiest heroes will find themselves united against a common threat — one that has already proven to be more powerful than Marvel's Infinity Stones or the galaxy-splitting grimace who was obsessed with them. When that happens, it'll mark a major change within the MCU, finally bringing together a brand new roster of heroes to take the legendary team title for their own. The only concern is whether they will be enough to match the awesome power of Victor Timely, the Master of Men, and the threat to Time itself, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

After his standoff with Scott Lang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and putting fear in the former god of mischief, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), it's safe to say that the clock-watching monster will be going all out. But just what can you expect from "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," and who will be brave enough to answer the call to face him? Well, here's where we step back from the Sacred Timeline and let you know what's going to happen when the Avengers finally assemble.