Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's Director Exits (But Still Helming Other Marvel Projects)

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" just lost its director.

Deadline says that Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" for Marvel Studios, is exiting the upcoming "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." The outlet says that his departure from the Marvel project is in good faith, as he remains involved with other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2021, Cretton signed an overall deal with Hulu's Onyx Collective and Marvel Studios.

Cretton, who first rose to prominence after the release of his indie darling "Short Term 12," is currently working on multiple projects for the MCU. His post-"Shang-Chi" efforts include developing a Wonder Man series for Disney+. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero, Cretton will direct the miniseries' first two episodes. "Wonder Man" is also set to feature Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), a character who amusingly returned in "Shang-Chi." Production, which paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, is set to resume soon.

Besides "Wonder Man," which will debut under the standalone "Marvel Spotlight" banner, Cretton is still said to be hard at work on a "Shang-Chi" sequel. However, there's no word on when that film will enter production. It's unclear who will replace Cretton as the director for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which is still aiming for an early May debut in 2026.