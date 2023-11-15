Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's Director Exits (But Still Helming Other Marvel Projects)
"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" just lost its director.
Deadline says that Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" for Marvel Studios, is exiting the upcoming "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." The outlet says that his departure from the Marvel project is in good faith, as he remains involved with other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2021, Cretton signed an overall deal with Hulu's Onyx Collective and Marvel Studios.
Cretton, who first rose to prominence after the release of his indie darling "Short Term 12," is currently working on multiple projects for the MCU. His post-"Shang-Chi" efforts include developing a Wonder Man series for Disney+. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero, Cretton will direct the miniseries' first two episodes. "Wonder Man" is also set to feature Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), a character who amusingly returned in "Shang-Chi." Production, which paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, is set to resume soon.
Besides "Wonder Man," which will debut under the standalone "Marvel Spotlight" banner, Cretton is still said to be hard at work on a "Shang-Chi" sequel. However, there's no word on when that film will enter production. It's unclear who will replace Cretton as the director for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which is still aiming for an early May debut in 2026.
Why did Avengers: The Kang Dynasty lose its director?
Destin Daniel Cretton exiting "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is just the latest creative switch-up for Marvel Studios. Taika Waititi won't return for Thor 5, though he didn't rule out the possibility of a Marvel return. More importantly, Cretton's exit from "The Kang Dynasty" follows a rumor claiming the film's writer, Jeff Loveness, has been let go from Marvel Studios. While that should be taken with a grain of salt, it suggests Marvel has no interest in focusing on the multiversal Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. It wouldn't be surprising if Marvel decided to scrap that storyline, as Majors was arrested for assault charges.
It remains to be seen if that rumor is true and if Cretton's exit has anything to do with the creative changes happening at Marvel Studios. If Marvel opts to move away from Kang, it would obviously be moot to begin pre-production. If Majors' bad publicity is causing issues at Marvel, the studio could always recast the actor and continue the original plan.
Details are ultimately slim on "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which is scheduled to be followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2027. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" writer Michael Waldron is currently attached to pen "Secret Wars."
Only time will tell if "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" hits cinemas on May 1, 2026.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.