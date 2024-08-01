Batman: Caped Crusader's Big Gender-Swap Is The Villain Change We Needed

Amazon's "Batman: Caped Crusader" is another impressive handling of Gotham's legendary protector by the co-creator of "Batman: The Animated Series," Bruce Timm. Set against a 1940s backdrop that allows for a moodier and more mature take on the character than the 1990s classic series, one of the most striking switches Timm (along with J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves) makes to Batman lore appears in the debut episode.

In Season 1, Episode 1, "In Treacherous Waters," Batman attempts to learn the identity of the Penguin, which shouldn't be a difficult mystery for the audience, right? Oswald Cobblepot has always been a short, beak-nosed cackler who looks like a twisted version of Mr. Monopoly. However, this new take on Bats and his criminals gives the Penguin a gender swap. In this reality, one of the most feared criminals in Gotham happens to be a woman named Oswalda Cobblepot.

The owner of the Iceberg Lounge (Cobblepot's usual cover remains in place), this Penguin (voiced by Minnie Driver) is a cabaret singer and host of the club she owns. Her racket even gets praised by Bruce Wayne (Hamish Linklater), who acknowledges Cobblepot's scam of "hiding in plain sight. Smart." "Caped Crusader's" new Penguin is one of a number of seamless switch-ups the show makes on classic characters. Jim and Barbara Gordon are Black, and Harley Quinn (who, we might add, is one of the scariest iterations of the character we've ever seen) is Asian-American and in nowhere near the laughing mood as the versions we've met previously. But could mixing things up so wonderfully with staples of DC Comics history indicate an even greater push for altering other iconic comic book characters going forward, not just here but in live-action as well? Well, it's not like there isn't precedent for this to happen.