The Penguin Trailer: An Unrecognizable Colin Farrell Becomes Batman's Most Terrifying Villain

Fans might still be a little sore over the news that "The Batman Part II" has been delayed a full year, but at least the brand new trailer for the franchise's TV show spin-off "The Penguin" has arrived to keep them satisfied. Reprising his role as the Gentleman of Crime, Colin Farrell is back as Oswald Cobblepot, who is trying to get his crooked business up and running one week after the events of "The Batman." With Gotham City flooded and a space for a top-level crime boss now vacant following the death of Carmine Falcone (Jon Turturro), what better time for a penguin to thrive? The only question, of course, is who else will be there as competition?

The new trailer backs up the promise of giving fans a bigger window into street-level Gotham with the cold but crisp visual flair that "The Batman" boasts. More importantly, though, Farrell looks to be thriving under that heavily scarred mug and the signature black-and-white get-up for which the Penguin is known. Chances are that, given the nature of his business, it won't be long before he gets specks of red on it, too.