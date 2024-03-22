The Penguin Trailer: An Unrecognizable Colin Farrell Becomes Batman's Most Terrifying Villain
Fans might still be a little sore over the news that "The Batman Part II" has been delayed a full year, but at least the brand new trailer for the franchise's TV show spin-off "The Penguin" has arrived to keep them satisfied. Reprising his role as the Gentleman of Crime, Colin Farrell is back as Oswald Cobblepot, who is trying to get his crooked business up and running one week after the events of "The Batman." With Gotham City flooded and a space for a top-level crime boss now vacant following the death of Carmine Falcone (Jon Turturro), what better time for a penguin to thrive? The only question, of course, is who else will be there as competition?
The new trailer backs up the promise of giving fans a bigger window into street-level Gotham with the cold but crisp visual flair that "The Batman" boasts. More importantly, though, Farrell looks to be thriving under that heavily scarred mug and the signature black-and-white get-up for which the Penguin is known. Chances are that, given the nature of his business, it won't be long before he gets specks of red on it, too.
Could The Penguin see an appearance from Batman?
While all eyes are on Oswald Cobblepot's new power play against the Falcone family, fans are probably still wondering if Robert Pattinson's Batman will show up on "The Penguin." When X (formerly known as Twitter) user @thebatfilm posted that a source confirmed Pattinson could only portray Bruce Wayne or his Drifter persona on the show due to legal reasons, DC Studios Co-Chairman and Co-CEO James Gunn simply replied, "This is not true." Gunn's comment doesn't rule out an appearance for the pointy-eared hero, but perhaps it's better for now that he doesn't.
After the initial teaser for "The Penguin" gave off major "Sopranos" vibes, this upcoming crime drama arguably doesn't need a costumed vigilante running around. It's not like the show needs more star power. Besides Colin Farrell's villain trying to rearrange the pecking order, there will also be the added talent of Cristin Milioti and Michael Zegen as Carmine's daughter and son, Sofia and Alberto Falcone, respectively. Clancy Brown's Salvatore Maroni will also be fighting over Gotham, trying to get his piece of the pie. We'll see what happens in Gotham's underworld when the show arrives in late 2024.