Chicago Fire Season 13's Firehouse 51 Chief Isn't Christopher Herrmann After All

Contains general spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13

Sorry, "Chicago Fire" fans — Chris Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is not going to head up Engine 51 when the drama reconvenes for Season 13. This is in spite of Wallace Boden's (Eamonn Walker) declaration that he would support Herrmann for the position when he exited the show as a regular during the Season 12 finale to pursue a higher office.

Deadline reports that an entirely new character is in the process of being cast for Season 13 to lead the crew. Tentatively named Dom Pascal, he's a Miami transfer with a rocky marriage whose cheery, blithe ways are set to contrast with Boden's no-nonsense approach to managing the crew. Another key trait of the character is that he doesn't crack when times get tough.

While this is a big switch-up from what the Season 12 finale hinted at, the decision isn't a huge shock. After all, "Chicago Fire" is in dire need of a fresh talent infusion after losing a number of regulars as they head into Season 13. Pascal is just one step in stemming that tide.