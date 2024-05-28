Chicago Fire Season 12: Eamonn Walker's Final Scene Video Might Make You Cry
It isn't easy being a "One Chicago" fan at the moment. So many of the franchise's star players are making their exits, or seeing their characters get some serious screen-time reduction. For the latest example, look no further than Eamonn Walker stepping down as a series regular after "Chicago Fire" Season 12.
Firehouse 51 is about to get a whole lot more desolate without the consistent leadership presence Wallace Boden has offered since the series first premiered in 2012, and it's likely Walker's longtime costars realize this. The official "One Chicago" and Wolf Entertainment Instagram pages posted Walker finishing up his last scene of Season 12. As soon as the words "That's a wrap!" are heard, the surrounding actors and crew immediately enter an earnest round of applause.
After filming his last scene, Walker offered some simple but heartfelt words for his "Chicago Fire" team. "I just want to say. Best cast. Best crew. Best production. Best job of my life. Thank you."
Fans do not seem to be happy about Walker taking a step back from Chicago Fire
Soon after short clip was uploaded on Instagram, longtime "Chicago Fire" fans were quick to leap forward with their comments, with many expressing their disappointment and shock that Eamonn Walker was no longer going to be a series regular. "Biggest mistake is letting go of most of the original cast," one fan wrote, along with a broken heart emoji. "The show will not be the same without Chief Boden. It took a hard hit when Casey left but Boden is the backbone of it all," another fan opined. One fan took a trip down memory lane and remembered Walker's earlier career, specifically, his recurring role on "Oz," one of the best HBO shows of all time. "Since 'Oz', I have been a fan. 'Chicago Fire' does not work right without you Eamonn. Much love and respect."
Indeed, "One Chicago" fans continue to reel from one exit after another. Kara Killmer left "Chicago Fire" earlier in the year and "Chicago P.D." fans just witnessed how Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton departs the Season 11 finale. It's safe to say, it's going to be very interesting to see how the franchise proceeds when its procedural trifecta returns for their next seasons with so much star power gone.