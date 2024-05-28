Chicago Fire Season 12: Eamonn Walker's Final Scene Video Might Make You Cry

It isn't easy being a "One Chicago" fan at the moment. So many of the franchise's star players are making their exits, or seeing their characters get some serious screen-time reduction. For the latest example, look no further than Eamonn Walker stepping down as a series regular after "Chicago Fire" Season 12.

Firehouse 51 is about to get a whole lot more desolate without the consistent leadership presence Wallace Boden has offered since the series first premiered in 2012, and it's likely Walker's longtime costars realize this. The official "One Chicago" and Wolf Entertainment Instagram pages posted Walker finishing up his last scene of Season 12. As soon as the words "That's a wrap!" are heard, the surrounding actors and crew immediately enter an earnest round of applause.

After filming his last scene, Walker offered some simple but heartfelt words for his "Chicago Fire" team. "I just want to say. Best cast. Best crew. Best production. Best job of my life. Thank you."