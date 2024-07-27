The Real Problem With Deadpool & Wolverine

With an estimated $65 million worldwide box office at the time of writing (via Deadline), it'd be hard to imagine how there'd be any problems with the return of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and his friend with cutlery sets stored in his knuckles. That's because there aren't any. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the absolutely essential supercharged comic book movie that Marvel Studios was desperate for after "The Marvels" bombed at the box office, and thankfully, Wade Wilson was the necessary sweary secret weapon to mend the blockbuster-making machine. But for all its cameos, clever jokes and nearly atomic-level chemistry between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the concern isn't for the highly-anticipated threequel, but Wade's fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To quote the Merc with the Mouth, he's come to the franchise "at a little bit of a low point," which begs the question of how and if he will play in the rest of the MCU. When and if the call to fight in the Secret Wars comes, how will Deadpool manage alongside the likes of wall-crawlers and masters of Ten Rings? Well, in order to do so, he'll have to improve in the storytelling department since he's in the big leagues now, with a tightly(ish) woven story to match.