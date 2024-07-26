A Scrapped Deadpool & Wolverine Idea Would Have Been The Ultimate Bait And Switch

After years of anticipation, Marvel's most anticipated movie in years has finally made its way into multiplexes. Initial projections show that "Deadpool & Wolverine" will blow everyone away, especially at the box office. That's not surprising considering this is the first time Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are teaming up as their iconic characters (we won't count "X-Men Origins: Wolverine").

But while the film is set to make a major splash, the first idea for marketing the crossover threequel could have resulted in a much more muted opening night. While appearing on the "Hot Ones" show on YouTube, Reynolds revealed the abandoned plan for the film's release. "The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called 'Alpha Cop' that was intentionally bad," Reynolds said. "I even had one of the posters made. It was about two guys that were sharing one brain, and together they make the ultimate cop." He continued by revealing that the film's tagline would have been, "Two cops, one brain, all balls."

Marvel's newest star continued by saying that the intention for this fake movie, which would have starred him and Jackman, was to make it horrible. The movie would have been promoted as its own thing, and Reynolds believes it would have been a massive flop — at first. "Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend, and five minutes into the movie, the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be 'Deadpool & Wolverine,'" Reynolds said. He added that "if you managed to get down to the last minute and [the secret] got blown, it would just be heartbreaking."