Actors Who Are Pregnant In 2024
In any given year, there are a number of Hollywood actors who have a baby on the way (sometimes during filming), but 2024 seems to be especially rife with baby fever among the stars of film and television. Some of the biggest names in the business right now are pregnant, as are a few you might not have heard from in a while but still have some iconic roles under their belts. Among this group are both first-time mothers and those that are looking to grow an already existing brood.
How many of the current buns in the oven are going to be the next generation of A-list actors of the big and/or small screen? It's an interesting thought, but let's not rush these kids-to-be into stardom just yet. Hopefully we'll at least be seeing those adorable birth announcement photos very soon. And, to clarify, these pregnancies have either been officially confirmed by the actors themselves, or the actors in question have been photographed sporting an obvious baby bump.
Margot Robbie
Barbie has never been pregnant. Instead of making the iconic toy a mom-to-be, Mattel created Barbie's pregnant pal Midge, who would eventually be ripped from shelves. The creators of the 2023 "Barbie" movie hilariously poked fun at the whole situation in the hit film. As for the actor who brought Barbie to life on the big screen, Margot Robbie attended a Wimbledon match on July 12, 2024 showing a baby bump in what was her first public appearance following weeks of speculation that she was pregnant.
The baby will be Robbie's first with her husband, fellow actor Tom Ackerley, who she married in 2016. The couple is known for keeping their relationship private, including not even having announced that they were engaged and also having a very low-key wedding. So it's perhaps not surprising that neither have made any official statements about Robbie's pregnancy, and it's unknown if they ever will. Don't be surprised if we don't hear a single word about it from either of them until after the baby is already born, named, and brought home — and even then, we'll probably be told very little.
Jane Levy
There was a time when Jane Levy was most famous for being the original Mandy Milkovich on the U.S. version of "Shameless," a swap that prompted fans to have an ongoing Season 1 Mandy versus Season 2 Mandy debate. But Levy very quickly forged a prolific and interesting career that downgraded that tidbit to a minor footnote among her many accomplishments. From leading two major horror films (the 2013 remake of "Evil Dead" and the acclaimed "Don't Breathe") to eventually earning a Golden Globe nomination for playing the title character in NBC's criminally short-lived "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," Levy has proven that she's got both the big and small screens well in hand.
In June 2024, Levy made it known that she will soon be adding "mother" to her byline. She and boyfriend Thomas McDonell appeared at an awards gala that month with Levy very clearly cradling a visible baby bump. She posted the picture on her Instagram, but said nothing beyond a heart emoji as the caption. So, little else is known at this time in terms of when the couple is expecting to welcome their first child into the world. As for McDonell, he's also an actor and is best known for his roles in the series "The Long Road Home" and "The 100."
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore ended up weathering the tumultuous waters of being a teen pop star at the turn of the millennium better than most of her peers. By 2002, she had essentially left being a musician behind entirely and had moved into acting, again overcoming a common hurdle of transitioning from teen to adult roles with relative ease. Moore managed to do what so many others couldn't by staying off the list of child stars Hollywood now wants nothing to do with. These days, she's best known for playing Rebecca Pearson in all six seasons of NBC's "This Is Us," which earned her numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy nomination.
Since 2018, Moore has been married to folk singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith. They welcomed their first child in 2021 and their second in 2022. In May 2024, Moore confirmed via Instagram that she and Goldsmith have a third child on the way, and that they already know the baby is a girl — which will be their first. Moore then shared a series of images of some of her "This Is Us" co-stars — specifically, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan — reacting joyfully to the news of her pregnancy, affectionately referring to them as "the fam."
Afshan Azad-Kazi
British actor Afshan Azad-Kazi has played exactly one character in her entire acting career. But considering that character is Padma Patil, and she played that character across five "Harry Potter" films — plus a "Harry Potter" video game — it's likely pretty easy for Azad-Kazi to still feel pretty good about that career. She definitely doesn't mind that she's an actor who will always be known from one project, with her Instagram bio containing the cheeky quote, "That Indian girl who was in Harry Potter."
As for her personal life, Azad-Kazi added Kazi to her last name in 2018 when she married Nabil Kazi. Three years later, their first child, daughter Kyrie, was born. Fast forward another three years to March 2024, and it was revealed that Kyrie has a sibling on the way. As far as we know, Kyrie wasn't born with any magical powers. It remains to be seen if Azad-Kazi's second child will be a wizard or just another muggle.
Trina McGee
Trina McGee joined the cast of "Boy Meets World" as Shawn's (Rider Strong) love interest Angela in Season 5 of the hit sitcom. McGee has said that her time on the show was fraught, claiming that she experienced racism from members of the cast and crew, including co-star Will Friedle. However, McGee has also said that Friedle has apologized multiple times over his behavior, and she has appeared on "Pod Meets World," a rewatch podcast hosted by Friedle, Strong, and Danielle Fishel.
McGee was already a mother of two when she took on the role of Angela, and she was actually pregnant with baby number three during production of the show. However, that isn't even the most surprising bit of trivia regarding McGee and motherhood: In June 2024, the 54-year-old actor announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, a whopping 26 years after the birth of her third kid. It'll be her first child with current husband, actor Marcello Thedford, to whom she's been married since 2008. She divorced the biological father of her other three children in 2001.
Alexandra Daddario
Though it's not as common as it used to be, many actors have gotten their start on soap operas. Among what is likely to be the last generation of actors for whom that'll be a viable entry point into the business is Alexandra Daddario, who overcame a tragic true life story to become a well-known name in Hollywood. She kicked off her career via a recurring role on "All My Children" between 2002 and 2003. On the big screen, her breakthrough came by way of playing Annabeth Chase in 2010's "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief." She reprised the role for that movie's 2013 sequel "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters."
Though she remains active in film, Daddario's more notable presence in recent years has been on television via standout roles in shows like "True Detective" and "The White Lotus." In June 2022, Daddario married film producer Andrew Form, who had previously been married and already two children — in fact, those two children served as the ring bearers for the wedding between Daddario and Form. In July 2024, Daddario announced that she was pregnant, which will be Form's third child and Daddario's first. She not only revealed that she was already six months into the pregnancy, but discussed how she had previously lost a child to miscarriage.
Maya Erskine
Though Maya Erskine was already a three-time Emmy nominee for her work as a writer and producer on the Hulu comedy series "Pen15," she recently got her first acting Emmy nomination thanks to playing the female titular role in Amazon's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" series. It's definitely been an exciting few years for Erskine, who also voiced the lead role in the acclaimed Netflix animated series "Blue Eye Samurai" and appeared in several episodes of the "Star Wars" miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
But it's not just her professional life that's exciting these days. In April 2024, Erskine announced that she and her actor/writer/director husband Michael Angarano are looking forward to welcoming their second child together. The baby will be a little sister to their three-year-old boy Leon Frederick. The couple will likely show both of their kids the movie "Sacramento" someday so they can see the project that brought their parents together — Angarano co-wrote, directed, and starred in the movie, and he met co-star Erskine while casting it.
Lucy DeVito
Can you imagine what it would be like to have Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman as parents? According to the couple's daughter, actor Lucy DeVito, it's pretty much as awesome as you would expect. In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," she said of her famous parents: "They're the best. We grew up having a lot of fun and also sitting around eating and talking over each other." Lucy grew up on movie sets and went into the business herself, appearing in the likes of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the Hulu comedy "Deadbeat."
Lucy, who is the oldest of Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman's three children, showed off her baby bump for the first time when she attended the SAG Awards with her mother in February 2024. It'll be Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman's second grandchild after their daughter Grace welcomed Sinclair Lucille DeVito in 2023. Lucy has also starred in the 2022 animated series "Little Demon" alongside her dad, which was executive produced by not only Lucy and Danny, but also Lucy's brother, Jake DeVito.
Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman might not be a household name in the United States like she is in her native England, where she's done the vast majority of her acting work, but North American sci-fi fans will recognize her from "Doctor Who." She played companion Clara Oswald at both the end of Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith's run and the beginning of Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi's era of the show between 2012 and 2015, and she also made a return appearance in the 2017 Christmas special.
While promoting her recently-debuted BBC series "The Jetty" in July 2024, on which she not only stars but also serves as an executive producer, Coleman made her first public appearance with her baby bump after having announced her pregnancy the previous month. It's her first child with filmmaker Jamie Childs, whom Coleman met when he directed her in several episodes of the Netflix graphic novel adaptation "The Sandman." She played the modern-day occult detective Johanna Constantine and her 18th century ancestor of the same name.
Vanessa Morgan
She's perhaps best known for portraying Toni Topaz in The CW's "Riverdale," but actor Vanessa Morgan also just wrapped up the first season of police procedural "Wild Cards," in which she plays con woman Max Mitchell. The show was renewed for a second season in May 2024. She had previously been a famous child and teen actor in her native Canada, most notably via the series "The Latest Buzz" and "My Babysitter's a Vampire."
In January 2020, Morgan married MLB pitcher Michael Kopech, but Kopech filed for divorce that June. Morgan was pregnant with their child at the time. Their son, River, was born in January 2021. Fast forward to July 2024, when Morgan announced that she was pregnant with her second child, her first with current boyfriend James Karnik of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Vancouver Bandits. Morgan and Karnik's baby is going to be a girl, they revealed in an Instagram post.
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman started out as a child actor, and she was an extremely prolific one at that. By the time she turned 10, she already had movies like "Independence Day" and "One Fine Day" under her belt, not to mention that she had begun her first major television role by playing the recurring character of Sara Wilmette on medical drama "Chicago Hope." Her career hasn't remotely slowed down since — she's added numerous other major film and TV roles to what has become one of the most impressive filmographies of any actor under 40 working today.
As for which of Whitman's many roles has had the biggest impact on her, plenty of evidence points to her stint on the NBC family drama "Parenthood." She has remained close with co-stars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer. When Whitman announced that she was pregnant with her first child in May 2024, she shared a current picture of herself with Graham and Heizer on her Instagram page, and then showed a picture of the three actors from their time on the show, when Whitman's character, Amber, was pregnant. She captioned the post with, "Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!"
Jenna Ushkowitz
Though she got lost in the shuffle sometimes, Tina Cohen-Chang was one of the most interesting characters on the musical comedy series "Glee," and she's certainly a contender for having the most satisfying character evolution across the show's six seasons. Some of that is thanks to the writers, of course, but most of it is due to the charm, talent, and pipes of actor and singer Jenna Ushkowitz. In fact, Ushkowitz brought that same talent to the theater stage, eventually becoming a two-time Tony award winner: She scooped awards for 2018's "Once on This Island" and 2020's "The Inheritance."
In June 2024, Ushkowitz announced that she and husband David Stanley were expecting their second baby. The couple got married in 2021 and had their first child — a daughter named Emma — in 2022. Around four months separated the announcement of their first child and her eventual arrival. If Ushkowitz and Stanley follow that same pattern this time, look for Emma's sibling to arrive sometime around October 2024.
Joanne Froggatt
With three Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Anna May Bates (née Smith), it's safe to say that actor Joanne Froggatt was a notable presence on "Downton Abbey," even among an especially large and ridiculously talented cast. She had also previously done her "Coronation Street" tour of duty, putting in over 100 episodes as Zoe Tattersall in the long-running British soap opera. In addition to working on the forthcoming and as-of-yet untitled sequel to "Downton Abbey: A New Era," Froggatt most recently starred in the 2024 British medical drama miniseries "Breathtaking" as Dr. Abbey Henderson.
Between 2012 and 2020, Froggatt was married to IT consultant James Cannon. By summer 2023, Froggatt was spotted out and about with a new man named Mark, and he "is believed to be the father of her baby," Yahoo! reports. It was June 2024 when the 43-year-old actress revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. Speaking back in 2020 following her separation from Cannon, she told The Telegraph (via People) that she wasn't sure if motherhood was in her future. "If it happens, it happens," she said. "And if it doesn't, I hope I'll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life."