Is The Marvel Movie Multiverse Dead After Deadpool & Wolverine?

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Some superhero buffs argue that the Marvel Cinematic Universe should have ended after "Avengers: Endgame." After all, the franchise has been hit-and-miss since then, as evidenced by the underwhelming box office returns and mixed reviews. Meanwhile, some fans are growing tired of stories about the Multiverse, so they probably hoped that an anarchistic, fourth-wall-shredding comedy like "Deadpool & Wolverine" would be the grenade that blew up the entire system. Well, the Merc with a Mouth's latest caper doesn't grant that wish, but it does feel like a farewell to the multiversal madness that has been an MCU staple for the past several years.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" sees the eponymous antiheroes — played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively — set out to stop Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova from wiping out every world that isn't The Void. They succeed in their mission, and their heroic efforts actually restore life to Deadpool's plane of existence. So, not only is the Multiverse still around — it's healthier than ever.

That said, the Multiverse's naysayers also have reasons to feel cautiously optimistic about the MCU's future. "Deadpool & Wolverine" doesn't shut down the possibility of more movies about cross-dimensional adventures, but it does feel like the end of an era.