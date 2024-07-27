Deadpool & Wolverine's Steamiest Scene Has Everyone Sweating
This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
"Deadpool & Wolverine" might be the Merc with a Mouth's worst-reviewed movie yet, but it boasts one scene that will live on forever in the hearts and minds of thirsty Hugh Jackman fans. The moment in question sees Wolverine save the Multiverse from certain doom at the hands of Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova, only to return to the Time Variance Authority's headquarters with his ripped body on display, much to the delight of everyone in the room — and even more people on social media.
Jackman has always had an impressive physique, and he gets in especially good shape when he's playing his famous "X-Men" character. However, "Deadpool & Wolverine" might be the most shredded he's ever looked — at 55 years old no less — and the actor's fans can't stop drooling. "Hugh Jackman's body is so beautiful," Twitter (formerly X) user @Tech_Goddess_ gushed. Praise doesn't get more direct than that.
Considering that Jackman was involved in a well-documented fitness-themed social media "feud" with co-star Ryan Reynolds in the lead-up to their Marvel team-up movie, he should be happy with that reaction. "The Greatest Showman" star put himself through the wringer while preparing for the part, so the compliments and thirst tweets must feel validating. With that in mind, let's see what other people are saying about the sizzling "Deadpool & Wolverine" moment.
Some Marvel fans want to stick their claws into Wolverine
Some of the rumored "Deadpool 3" cameos we heard about eons ago actually appear in the movie (though some were faked by Marvel to throw audiences off the scent), and fans of comic book cinema's weird and wacky history will undoubtedly get a kick out of them. The film's ability to integrate so many characters from different franchises into its cauldron of chaos should be its main selling point, but even that pales in comparison to Hugh Jackman's sexy abs.
"I couldn't even focus on the movie because of Hugh Jackman and his huge arms and his body.. ahhh he got me hooked.. we missed him," X's @JesusNasus500 confessed. This sentiment was echoed by @Nirosta, who praised the actor's physique as a highlight of the film. "Hugh Jackman. Ripped. This is all I can say otherwise it'll be full on Deadpool spoiler Merc mouth."
Meanwhile, some people weren't fans of the film as a whole – but they were more than happy to watch it in order to see Wolverine showing off his goods. "The only good thing is how HOT Hugh Jackman is in it, @backinpoland declared. "Like his "steroid" body is just THE BEST." That might not be a glowing endorsement of "Deadpool & Wolverine" as a movie, but it's better than no praise at all. At the same time, some viewers came out of the movie feeling angry at the Australian actor for looking so ripped.
Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine physique hasn't impressed everyone
While many Marvel fans found themselves flush with passion after seeing Wolverine's physique in the aforementioned "Deadpool & Wolverine" scene, others sweated with jealousy and rage. In fact, X user @JurnSimmons noted that the hot scene interfered with their own romantic life, writing, "Watched Deadpool & Wolverine and I really liked it, super fun movie. BUT my gf was a little too into Hugh Jackman's sweet roided up bod, so we're uh we're going through some stuff right now."
Elsewhere, some people, including @KBucko7, believe that superhero movies are beneath the Wolverine actor at this point, while also further fueling the unproven belief that he took performance-enhancing drugs to prepare for the role. "Do you guys think Hugh Jackman knows that he doesn't have to be on steroids and be Wolverine for the rest of his life? Does he know he can be free?"
Of course, it's worth noting that there's no evidence to suggest that Jackman took steroids to reprise his famous "X-Men" character. In fact, he's vehemently denied it in the past. The actor has also been open about his diet and workout routine, explaining that he consumed 6000 calories per day and lifted lots of weights to get in shape for the physically demanding flick. His hard work ultimately paid off, obviously, as his muscles clearly stole the show for many "Deadpool & Wolverine" audience members.