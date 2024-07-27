Deadpool & Wolverine's Steamiest Scene Has Everyone Sweating

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Deadpool & Wolverine" might be the Merc with a Mouth's worst-reviewed movie yet, but it boasts one scene that will live on forever in the hearts and minds of thirsty Hugh Jackman fans. The moment in question sees Wolverine save the Multiverse from certain doom at the hands of Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova, only to return to the Time Variance Authority's headquarters with his ripped body on display, much to the delight of everyone in the room — and even more people on social media.

Jackman has always had an impressive physique, and he gets in especially good shape when he's playing his famous "X-Men" character. However, "Deadpool & Wolverine" might be the most shredded he's ever looked — at 55 years old no less — and the actor's fans can't stop drooling. "Hugh Jackman's body is so beautiful," Twitter (formerly X) user @Tech_Goddess_ gushed. Praise doesn't get more direct than that.

Considering that Jackman was involved in a well-documented fitness-themed social media "feud" with co-star Ryan Reynolds in the lead-up to their Marvel team-up movie, he should be happy with that reaction. "The Greatest Showman" star put himself through the wringer while preparing for the part, so the compliments and thirst tweets must feel validating. With that in mind, let's see what other people are saying about the sizzling "Deadpool & Wolverine" moment.