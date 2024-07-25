Whatever Happened To The Taco Bell Dog & Why Was She So Controversial?

Before the pooch was the Taco Bell Chihuahua, she was simply Gidget, born in 1994 and adopted by animal trainer Sue Chipperton. In 1997, TBWA worked with Taco Bell to develop a new series of ads, and the idea of a Chihuahua spokesperson was proposed since Taco Bell sells Mexican food and the breed is typically associated with Mexico. In her very first Taco Bell ad, Gidget runs down the street as another dog watches her, anticipating a romantic encounter. However, Gidget runs right past her to a man eating a taco, and, through special effects, her mouth moves as she says, in a man's voice, "¡Yo quiero Taco Bell!"

An icon was born, and "Yo quiero ..." became a well-known and often-repeated catchphrase. The commercials may have been discontinued in 2000, but Gidget continued with her acting career, even reprising her Taco Bell role once more for a Geico spot where she meets the Geico Gecko in what was surely the biggest crossover until "Avengers: Endgame." Gidget also starred in 2003's "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" as Bruiser's mother.

While Reese Witherspoon has spoken about the path "Legally Blonde 3" could take, one thing that sadly won't happen is the return of Gidget. The pup passed away on July 21, 2009 and was cremated. Discussing her final years, Karin McElhatton from Studio Animal Services assured fans in a statement to ABC News, "She was retired. She lived like a queen, very pampered."