Reese Witherspoon Says Legally Blonde 3 Could Follow In The Footsteps Of This Recent Blockbuster

In the year 2001, Reese Witherspoon introduced the world to an unexpected heroine: Elle Woods, the fashionista at the heart of "Legally Blonde." After being dumped by her boyfriend in favor of a so-called smarter girl, Elle enrols in Harvard Law School and proceeds to show her ex — and their peers — that there's more to her than looks and clothes. In the end, she shatters all stereotypes about blondes and finds her true calling in life.

The success of the first "Legally Blonde" spawned a franchise that includes a direct sequel ("Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde"), a DTV spin-off ("Legally Blondes"), and a stage show ("Legally Blonde: The Musical"). However, it's been 19 years since Witherspoon last portrayed Elle in a movie, and fans want to see her character return for another hurrah.

The good news is that "Legal Blonde 3" has been teased for a while, and most of the original cast members from "Legally Blonde" are open to returning. Furthermore, the dream sequel might get made sooner rather than later thanks to the success of a recent sequel to an '80s blockbuster.