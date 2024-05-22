The Super Size Me Controversy: Is It A McFib With A Side Of Lies?

In the early 2000s, few documentaries had a chokehold on American pop culture like "Super Size Me," a movie one can argue quite literally changed the world. The film, which chronicles independent filmmaker Morgan Spurlock's 30-day journey of eating only McDonald's, was an immediate mainstream juggernaut upon its May 2004 release.

Now, it's hard not to wonder: just how well does the movie fare under a more pronounced level of scrutiny, twenty years removed from its colossal cultural impact? Well, the answer is a bit complicated. "Super Size Me" accomplished its goal of showing that a diet consisting solely of fast food is certainly not ideal for one's health, with Spurlock gaining over 24 pounds in one month. It also created an incredible nightmare for McDonald's public image in the span of weeks. However, the liberties Spurlock took while making his film are hard to ignore.

For starters, viewers have long criticized Spurlock for not releasing official logs of what he consumed daily during the experiment. He also went into the documentary without informing his doctors of his consistent alcohol consumption (the filmmaker revealed in 2017 that he had been drinking regularly since he was 13 and, for 30 years, rarely, if ever, spent more than a week sober). As "Super Size Me" shows, this leads to the assumption that it is his daily eating habits — McDonald's three times a day — that seriously damage his liver. Had Spurlock shared this information before filming began, some of the overall results of his experiment would have likely been perceived in a drastically different light.

A couple years after the movie's release, a Swedish university attempted to replicate Spurlock's experiment, specifically, his end results; their conclusions were fascinating, to say the least.