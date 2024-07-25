An Unreleased Holocaust Movie Will Finally Be Shown - Here's Why It's So Controversial

Jewish directors and writers have managed to create pathos from the Holocaust through pieces of fiction with panache. But none of them have approached the topic like Jerry Lewis. His attempt at creating a story of redemption from the subject, 1972's "The Day the Clown Cried," resulted in a notorious film that was never completed and has never seen the light of day due to a stipulation in his will.

Lewis didn't want the apparently incomplete film — which he donated in some state to the Library of Congress in 2015 — to be screened until after June 2024. But it looks like portions of the movie will be publicly shown just after that date, at August's Venice Film Festival. These unseen clips will be woven into a documentary entitled "From Darkness to Light," which covers the director-actor-producer's attempt at mounting the film. It will be seen in the Venice's Classics portion of the festival.

The movie's tale centers around the past-his-prime circus clown Helmut Doork (Lewis), who is arrested and interred in a concentration camp after he's caught mocking Adolf Hitler in public. His arrogance makes him unpopular among his fellow political prisoners, but he finds worth in entertaining groups of Jewish children imprisoned on the opposite side of a barbed wire fence. The camp's guards initially try to stop Doork from performing before realizing his skills are useful. They then manipulate him into entertaining children being loaded onto train cars headed to extermination camps. This ultimately leads to Doork's redemption, as he refuses to abandon a group of kids and ultimately joins them in a gas chamber. It's definitely a heavy subject – and one Lewis thought he did a disservice to.