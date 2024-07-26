Why That 'Sexy Deadpool' Looks Different & Wears Armor, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Even before "Deadpool & Wolverine" hit theaters, fans knew they were in for a Deadpoolapalooza, with several variants being teased. A toy spoiled the inclusion of the cutest variant, Babypool. And one trailer had fans guessing Lady Deadpool would be played by Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively (and spoiler alert: they were right, as Lively voices the character, even though her face is never seen). However, the Deadpool variant who gets the most screentime is Nicepool, otherwise known as the sexy Deadpool with luscious, flowing locks of hair who's also played by Reynolds.

The hair and his overall demeanor, a far cry from the foul Deadpool we've all grown accustomed to, really sells how this is a socially-conscious Deadpool. He's also different because he wears armor, and the reason why becomes apparent toward the film's climax. Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) come face-to-face with the Deadpool Corps, and when they initially fire at the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson uses Nicepool as a human shield. This seems like a real jerk move, but Deadpool is supposed to have a healing factor. When Wade asks Nicepool how long it takes him to regenerate, he soon learns Nicepool doesn't have a regeneration ability. Deadpool uses Nicepool as a human shield once more because he's dead anyway, and soon, Nicepool's head is blown clear off.

It can be seen as a bit pessimistic. The nice guy brutally dies while the other foul-mouthed Deadpools get to hang out with Peter (Rob Delaney). It's clear when Deadpool Prime's around, niceness isn't much of an asset.