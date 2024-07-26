Why That 'Sexy Deadpool' Looks Different & Wears Armor, Explained
Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
Even before "Deadpool & Wolverine" hit theaters, fans knew they were in for a Deadpoolapalooza, with several variants being teased. A toy spoiled the inclusion of the cutest variant, Babypool. And one trailer had fans guessing Lady Deadpool would be played by Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively (and spoiler alert: they were right, as Lively voices the character, even though her face is never seen). However, the Deadpool variant who gets the most screentime is Nicepool, otherwise known as the sexy Deadpool with luscious, flowing locks of hair who's also played by Reynolds.
The hair and his overall demeanor, a far cry from the foul Deadpool we've all grown accustomed to, really sells how this is a socially-conscious Deadpool. He's also different because he wears armor, and the reason why becomes apparent toward the film's climax. Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) come face-to-face with the Deadpool Corps, and when they initially fire at the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson uses Nicepool as a human shield. This seems like a real jerk move, but Deadpool is supposed to have a healing factor. When Wade asks Nicepool how long it takes him to regenerate, he soon learns Nicepool doesn't have a regeneration ability. Deadpool uses Nicepool as a human shield once more because he's dead anyway, and soon, Nicepool's head is blown clear off.
It can be seen as a bit pessimistic. The nice guy brutally dies while the other foul-mouthed Deadpools get to hang out with Peter (Rob Delaney). It's clear when Deadpool Prime's around, niceness isn't much of an asset.
Nicepool leaked ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine's release
People should've known Nicepool was coming into the picture, considering set photos of Ryan Reynolds sporting some long hair and wearing the red armor leaked. In January, TikToker @austin_verse uploaded a video showcasing the image, but he refers to this variant as almost a ninja. Just a few days prior to the film coming out, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @sansundertaleut made a spoiler-ridden post referring to long-haired Reynolds as "DeadPool Samurai." Sadly, we never get to see whether the character has ninja or samurai skills, as he's simply a friendly face throughout his appearances, with his defining trait being that he's just so gosh-darn nice ... and also super Canadian.
A common trait between Reynolds and Deadpool is that they're both Canadian. Nicepool leans into his Canadian roots a little thicker than regular Deadpool, even pronouncing "Sorry" in that stereotypical manner that's gone on to define the region.
With Nicepool dead and regular Deadpool taking ownership of Dogpool, the best and weirdest variant in "Deadpool 3," it's unlikely we'll see this sexy Deadpool once again. But what about the rest of the Deadpool Corps? While Wade and Logan mowed them all down, they all actually have regenerative abilities. One would assume the TVA will send them back to The Void from whence they came, but as we've seen, escape from The Void is possible. In the event "Deadpool 4" happens, some variants we've seen (or even some new ones) could enter the mix, but a Nicepool resurrection may be too far out of reach.
R.I.P. Nicepool. You were too kind for this world.