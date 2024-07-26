Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Gives Us The Fight That Deadpool 2 Ruined

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Deadpool & Wolverine" pretty much exists as a comic book movie nerd's dream come true. Yes, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman technically played these characters together in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," but that movie's fans are few and far between. "Deadpool & Wolverine" offers far more comic-accurate versions of those beloved characters, complete with more comic-accurate costumes to boot. But "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" isn't the only previous film this one is trying to rectify; it also makes up for a missed opportunity in "Deadpool 2."

One of the worst things about "Deadpool 2" is how X-Force doesn't get a proper action sequence. To be fair, it's hilarious how the film subverts expectations by setting up X-Force only to kill them off in various parachute-related mishaps, but a big superhero throwdown with the likes of Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) and Bedlam (Terry Crews) would've been neat to see. "Deadpool & Wolverine" makes it up to fans by putting the Merc with a Mouth in charge of a new superhero squad that gets a proper action scene, with him leading Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Laura (Dafne Keen) into battle against Cassandra Nova's (Emma Corrin) forgotten-villain army.

Naturally, "Deadpool" movies need to be funny, and that Brad Pitt cameo in "Deadpool 2," which he only agreed to under one condition, will forever remain iconic. But at the end of the day, audiences want to see epic superhero action, and seeing some familiar faces (and Channing Tatum as Gambit) kick butt one more time (or for the first time for Channing Tatum's Gambit) is pretty epic to witness.