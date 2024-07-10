One Explicit Deadpool & Wolverine Joke Created A Problem For Marvel's Kevin Feige
In a sea of PG-13 comic book movie fare where characters can't drop an F-bomb, the first two Deadpool movies broke the mold by featuring a far more explicit mainstream superhero. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says and does pretty much whatever he wants, bringing a crude breath of fresh air to the genre. Fortunately, the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" will maintain that R-rating, and the red-band trailer has already shown how far Wade Wilson can go.
In fact, one joke in particular put Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in a bind with some of his co-workers. In a conversation with Variety, Feige explained, "There's a line in the red-band trailer — you don't have to write this in the article, for crying out loud! — about pegging." God bless the writer who did choose to include that part of the conversation in the article, with Feige continuing, "I know what pegging is — it's in the first Deadpool movie. But there were people I work with who didn't know what it was. I had to explain it to them."
It shows just how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. The franchise has almost seemed allergic to having any kind of sexuality in these movies, and when it has been included, it hasn't been great, like "The Eternals" having one of the most cringe-worthy superhero love scenes of all time. Now, someone can casually drop "pegging" in a conversation without anyone blinking an eye.
Deadpool & Wolverine won't depict any sex acts, though
"Deadpool & Wolverine" may reference pegging, and we're sure there will be several other sexual jokes throughout its runtime. However, don't expect to see anyone actually doing the deed, in contrast to the first Deadpool film. This summer's movie received an R rating for "strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references." However, 2016's "Deadpool" had "sexual content and graphic nudity" as part of its rating guide. "Deadpool 2" didn't contain sexual acts and featured more limited nudity (with Wade's tiny, regenerated butt and genitals getting shown at one point) but still had ample sexual references. It's possible any graphic sexual content just didn't work with the story for "Deadpool & Wolverine," rather than there being a mandate.
At this time, the only thing that Disney and Marvel Studios seemingly didn't want in the movie is drug use. This is likely why a "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer features Wade Wilson telling Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) that Kevin Feige won't let them do drugs, which leads to them saying all sorts of funny euphemisms for drug use, including the Disney-branded, "Do you wanna build a snowman?"
Even if "Deadpool & Wolverine" isn't the most sexually explicit movie ever made, it might as well by "Nymphomaniac" compared to what the rest of the MCU has done over the years. At least now, more people in the Disney brass understand what "pegging" is. Of course, they could've always been doing a bit where they already knew what pegging was and just thought it would be funny to see Kevin Feige explaining it.