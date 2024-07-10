One Explicit Deadpool & Wolverine Joke Created A Problem For Marvel's Kevin Feige

In a sea of PG-13 comic book movie fare where characters can't drop an F-bomb, the first two Deadpool movies broke the mold by featuring a far more explicit mainstream superhero. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says and does pretty much whatever he wants, bringing a crude breath of fresh air to the genre. Fortunately, the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" will maintain that R-rating, and the red-band trailer has already shown how far Wade Wilson can go.

In fact, one joke in particular put Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in a bind with some of his co-workers. In a conversation with Variety, Feige explained, "There's a line in the red-band trailer — you don't have to write this in the article, for crying out loud! — about pegging." God bless the writer who did choose to include that part of the conversation in the article, with Feige continuing, "I know what pegging is — it's in the first Deadpool movie. But there were people I work with who didn't know what it was. I had to explain it to them."

It shows just how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. The franchise has almost seemed allergic to having any kind of sexuality in these movies, and when it has been included, it hasn't been great, like "The Eternals" having one of the most cringe-worthy superhero love scenes of all time. Now, someone can casually drop "pegging" in a conversation without anyone blinking an eye.