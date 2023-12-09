The Biggest Fan Theories About Joker: Folie à Deux

With Arthur Fleck creating quite the stir in Gotham and inspiring others to join his violent rebellion, it's possible that someone is now taking up his mantle while he's locked away. Maybe this follow-up story will see Arthur not only face the fallout of his actions, but also deal with a new Joker who's trying to usurp his power and influence. At least, that's what Reddit user u/AwfulMurray thinks could happen in "Joker: Folie à Deux." "I would prefer that a second Joker emerges and gains more popularity and Arthur becomes consumed with envy seeing him take his spotlight," the user wrote in r/Joker. "Then the new Joker makes fun of him just as all the others did and his life becomes a tragedy once more."

The user also suggested that Leonardo DiCaprio would be a stellar choice to play this potential second Joker (back in 2017, DiCaprio's name was in heavy circulation for the part). However, this opportunity could allow the heavily fan-casted Willem Dafoe to play his own iteration of the Joker as well. Dafoe even said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that he would love to play a version of the Joker, possibly an imposter.

It's a concept that excellently continues Arthur's arc from the first film and puts him in a complicated yet compelling position. While the character might initially be ecstatic to not feel completely alone anymore, the eventual betrayal would force him to go on a fulfilling reflective journey. This idea embodies that classic narrative framework of someone dealing with the monster they create — a common theme in many Batman stories.