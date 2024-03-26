Is Boyd Holbrook Playing Two-Face In The Batman 2? Here's What We're Hearing

Superhero movie casting is always a fascinating topic, and fans may have bumped into an exclusive report by the Medium account BreakingFilm that Boyd Holbrook will play Harvey "Two-Face" Dent in "The Batman Part II." Unfortunately, this isn't true, as potentially amazing as the casting might be. Looper has learned from a source who's familiar with the project that Holbrook hasn't been cast in the role.

As far as the DC movie and TV timeline goes, the fact that "The Batman Part II" isn't quite that far with its casting process is in line with the comments DC Studios co-head James Gunn has made about "Waller." The show is currently slated to premiere in 2024, which may or may not be liable to change — but it will likely drop well before "The Batman" sequel, which currently has its premiere date on October 2, 2026.

It's worth noting that Gunn's post that "Waller" hasn't even started the casting process came on March 25 — the same day BreakingFilm posted another exclusive about Corey Hawkins being in talks to join the show's cast. It seems unlikely that "The Batman Part II" is any further along the road ... especially since this particular Elseworlds corner of the DC Universe is still waiting on "The Batman" spin-off series "The Penguin," and the show starring an unrecognizable Colin Farrell just received its first trailer on March 22.