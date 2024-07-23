Joker 2's New Trailer Teases An Unhinged Love Story With Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga
Todd Phillips' first "Joker" movie provided a twisted origin story for Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime. The only thing he needed was a true companion to accompany him on his horrific journey. However, that's all about to change in "Joker: Folie à Deux," which sees Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) join Joaquin Phoenix's titular villain for an unhealthy dose of romance and mayhem.
"Joker 2" will explore the aftermath of Arthur Fleck's crimes from the first film. His wicked exploits have made him a media sensation and caused some people to believe that he's a hero. This also catches the attention of Quinn, who instantly falls in love with the so-called martyr. If the trailer is anything to go by, the movie could be the most demented portrayal of Joker and Harley Quinn's relationship yet.
Furthermore, the newest trailer fully confirms that "Joker 2" will be a musical featuring original songs by Phoenix and Gaga. The teaser boasts a whimsical quality, and we get to hear the stars showcase their singing skills while preparing to unleash more anarchy on Gotham. This is a bold stylistic choice, and fans will undoubtedly have strong opinions on it. Let's check out some of the early reactions.
Fans react to the Joker 2 trailer
The first "Joker" is "Taxi Driver" by way of "The King of Comedy," and it appears the sequel will continue to mine inspiration from the works of Martin Scorsese. The scenes in Arkham State Hospital are reminiscent of "Shutter Island," and the musical element is comparable to "New York, New York." The nods to the legendary filmmaker have delighted some fans, with X (formerly Twitter) user @tlop444 posting, "We are getting a masterpiece" along with a photo of Scorsese with his hands held high.
A similar sentiment was echoed by @washedjohn, who praised the trailer's cinematic qualities. "Yep this looks absolutely wonderful, I'm in. Beautifully shot as well," they wrote.
Of course, one of the biggest talking points going into the movie is Lady Gaga being cast as Harley Quinn. Considering that Margot Robbie received praise for bringing the role to life in recent years, the "Poker Face" hitmaker has some big shoes to fill. That said, some fans, including @SoniDreams_, believe that she's right for the part, writing, "She will nail it as Harley Quinn."
"Joker: Folie à Deux" will be released on October 4. For more information about the titular DC villain, check out the untold truth of The Joker.