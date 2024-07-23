Joker 2's New Trailer Teases An Unhinged Love Story With Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga

Todd Phillips' first "Joker" movie provided a twisted origin story for Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime. The only thing he needed was a true companion to accompany him on his horrific journey. However, that's all about to change in "Joker: Folie à Deux," which sees Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) join Joaquin Phoenix's titular villain for an unhealthy dose of romance and mayhem.

"Joker 2" will explore the aftermath of Arthur Fleck's crimes from the first film. His wicked exploits have made him a media sensation and caused some people to believe that he's a hero. This also catches the attention of Quinn, who instantly falls in love with the so-called martyr. If the trailer is anything to go by, the movie could be the most demented portrayal of Joker and Harley Quinn's relationship yet.

Furthermore, the newest trailer fully confirms that "Joker 2" will be a musical featuring original songs by Phoenix and Gaga. The teaser boasts a whimsical quality, and we get to hear the stars showcase their singing skills while preparing to unleash more anarchy on Gotham. This is a bold stylistic choice, and fans will undoubtedly have strong opinions on it. Let's check out some of the early reactions.