The New Joker: Folie A Deux Trailer Has Most Of Twitter Saying The Same Thing

Social media is in a tizzy at the moment with critics' first reactions for "Deadpool & Wolverine" being largely positive. However, in just a few months, DC also has a big sequel coming out in "Joker: Folie à Deux," which will likely garner just as much excitement and conversation. A new trailer was released, and comic book fans are clearly eating well at the moment, as people are also praising the latest tease of the follow-up to the Academy Award-winning "Joker."

The new trailer for "Joker 2" depicts the unhinged love story between Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), while also showcasing the chaos consuming Gotham. Many people clearly view Joker as a hero of sorts for kickstarting a revolution against the elite class, as was seen in the first film. Viewers are astounded by how breathtaking the sequel looks. On X (formerly known as Twitter), @dontcaIImyname wrote, "The yellow / blue / red color palette in ['Joker: Folie à Deux'] is so gorgeous to me." The cinematography for "Joker 2" is done by Lawrence Sher, who had the same position in the first installment and is already garnering much praise for his work.

Matt Neglia has even made a bit of a prediction: "I'm beginning to wonder if this will WIN Best Cinematography." It's not just the visuals stunning the internet; there's a lot people love about this trailer, so it's already safe to say "Joker: Folie à Deux" is an upcoming DC movie that's going to blow everyone away.