The New Joker: Folie A Deux Trailer Has Most Of Twitter Saying The Same Thing
Social media is in a tizzy at the moment with critics' first reactions for "Deadpool & Wolverine" being largely positive. However, in just a few months, DC also has a big sequel coming out in "Joker: Folie à Deux," which will likely garner just as much excitement and conversation. A new trailer was released, and comic book fans are clearly eating well at the moment, as people are also praising the latest tease of the follow-up to the Academy Award-winning "Joker."
The new trailer for "Joker 2" depicts the unhinged love story between Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), while also showcasing the chaos consuming Gotham. Many people clearly view Joker as a hero of sorts for kickstarting a revolution against the elite class, as was seen in the first film. Viewers are astounded by how breathtaking the sequel looks. On X (formerly known as Twitter), @dontcaIImyname wrote, "The yellow / blue / red color palette in ['Joker: Folie à Deux'] is so gorgeous to me." The cinematography for "Joker 2" is done by Lawrence Sher, who had the same position in the first installment and is already garnering much praise for his work.
Matt Neglia has even made a bit of a prediction: "I'm beginning to wonder if this will WIN Best Cinematography." It's not just the visuals stunning the internet; there's a lot people love about this trailer, so it's already safe to say "Joker: Folie à Deux" is an upcoming DC movie that's going to blow everyone away.
Lady Gaga is 'Mother' in Joker: Folie à Deux, according to fans
The unique visuals in "Joker: Folie à Deux" are definitely nice to see, especially when compared to the typically drab color palettes of a lot of other big-budget comic book movies. But that's not the only thing that's gotten fans' attention. For many, it would appear the main reason to turn out to see "Joker 2" in theaters is to witness Lady Gaga's majesty as a new iteration of Harley Quinn.
One might even say "a star is born" in the new "Joker: Folie à Deux" trailer, as Lady Gaga is all many can talk about after seeing it. X user @bluelanternc kept things succinct: "YES MOTHER YES." A critical moment in the trailer shows Joker and Harley hosting a talk show (whether this is real or a delusion of some kind remains to be seen). Harley deliciously tells Joker, "Let's give the people what they want," and @Lulumaybelle points out, "This is the exact moment in the ['Joker: Folie à Deux'] trailer I felt a zing of energy. It's that little smirk she gives right after her line. Perfect."
On top of all that, there's some extreme attention to detail on display in the trailer, as @CS11__ posts, "Type of [parallels] that just get me going," alongside side-by-side clips of an elevator door closing on Joker from the first film and a similar shot from the trailer, only this time with Harley Quinn getting the door closed on her. "Joker: Folie à Deux" may be more than another good comic book adaptation; it could be a serious awards contender. And fans can see Lady Gaga mothering it up on-screen as Harley Quinn when "Joker: Folie à Deux" debuts in theaters on October 4.