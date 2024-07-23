Deadpool & Wolverine First Critic Reactions Are All Saying The Same Thing

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has been doing its level best to become one of the most eagerly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe releases in recent memory. With the movie's final trailer confirming X-23's (Dafne Keen) returrn and teasing Spider-Man, and the major revelation that the film's new "infinity gauntlet" could change everything, it seems that every new piece of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" puzzle is custom created to somehow hype fans up even more. Fortunately for the fandom, it appears that critics are extremely happy with the movie, too. First reactions for "Deadpool & Wolverine" have started to arrive, and it seems that every critic and their dog is having the time of their lives just thinking about the film.

"DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed," Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture podcast started his praising post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want with maximum effort." Discussing Film editor Diego Andaluz went one step further, going as far as naming the movie the best tentpole film making the rounds this season. "A wildly entertaining crowdpleaser full of humor and heart, and a glorious return to form for the MCU that builds on the Marvel legacy while breaking new ground. It's the must-see blockbuster of the summer," he tweeted.

Other critics seem to stand in agreement that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is every bit as good as the hype implies. Jamie Jirak of ComicBook advised viewers to avoid spoilers as much as they can, implying that there's way more to come than the trailers have already revealed. Interestingly, Reel Blend's Jake Hamilton compared the film to the John Candy-Steve Martin comedy classic "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles."