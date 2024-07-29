14 Movies That Went Massively Over Their Budgets

When it comes to Hollywood movies, the added costs associated with multimedia marketing campaigns usually means that releases need to at least double their production budget to break even. The official production budget is never the only cost, so when that figure ends up ballooning during a shoot, it often spells trouble. What happens when a movie that's budgeted for something like $60 million ends up costing the studio $120 million? It's not uncommon for a movie to go over budget due to reshoots and other unforeseen issues. When this happens, it makes it harder for a film to see any sort of profit, as the break-even point moves further and further away.

Of course, movies that go over budget can still make a decent amount of money, and many often do. There are plenty of examples of films that went way over budget dominating at the box office, but there are just as many stories of studios that invested more than they would have liked in a project only to see it fail spectacularly. In some cases, these projects were disastrous enough that they actually killed off the studio for good. These 14 films all went massively over their initial budgets, and only half of them ended up making money.