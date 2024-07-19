Deadpool & Wolverine's New 'Infinity Gauntlet' Could Change Everything

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

The final trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" has confirmed the return of one "X-Men" fan favorite and hinted at the return of Spider-Man. It also helped reveal the film's main antagonist. She is Cassandra Nova ("The Crown" actress Emma Corrin), the telekinetic twin of Charles Xavier, and she bears the reality-warping sling ring. With it, she could quite literally change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever, as embedded within the ring are the reality and time stones from the Infinity Gauntlet.

That means Cassandra wields an enormous amount of power over the very fabric of reality and the universal continuity itself. But it looks like those powers won't solely be hers to wield. This might explain why Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is able to pop into Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) frame of reality, and how they can use portals to move between dimensions.

The rings were revealed for the first time by Ryan Reynolds in his Instagram story but can be glimpsed briefly on Nova in the trailer below.

How did Cassandra Nova lay her hands on the time and reality stones, if when we last saw them, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had returned them to the place where they'd lain pre-snap? Her ability to hop between locales in the multiverse might have something to do with that. Until then, audiences can only be sure of this — both stones have traveled far from their humble origin points in the MCU.