Deadpool & Wolverine Final Trailer Confirms A Mutant Return & Teases Spider-Man
There are going to be a whole lot of surprise cameos and references to the past in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but the film's final trailer has revealed one more familiar face who will appear in the film. It also shows Wade (Ryan Reynolds) making reference to another famous superhero — Spider-Man.
The trailer confirms rumors that Dafne Keen reprises her role as Laura Kinney, aka X-23, from "Logan." We see her comfort a downtrodden Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) as he continues to confront the way he failed his compatriots back in his home universe. The now-older Laura shows him a picture of the Wolverine she knew and points out that "you were always the wrong guy ... until you weren't." Her cameo is the latest thing about "Deadpool & Wolverine" that's blowing fans away thanks to its tenderness and use of history between the characters. Early reactions are all saying the same thing about the threequel – that it fills them with joy — and Laura's return is likely to add to their happiness.
In a more playful reference, Deadpool can be seen imitating Spider-Man near the end of the trailer to annoy Wolverine. He mimes shooting webbing from his wrists while making tiny 'pew' sound effects. This may or may not portend a cameo from one of the several actors who've played Spidey over the years. While Peter Parker remains unconfirmed for the film as of this writing, there are a number of MCU cameos in the film, several of which have been spoiled by trailers and behind-the-scenes images.
There will be a whole lot of Deadpools in the movie
As Deadpool and Wolverine trip the wormhole fantastic throughout the Marvel multiverse, we'll meet a few of their old friends along the way. And, in Deadpool's case, some of his variants. He can be seen enthusiastically reacting to Dogpool in several scenes revealed in various trailers released by Marvel Studios. Also confirmed to exist in the film? Lady Deadpool, who, in the new trailer, can be seen showing her head for the first time as she strides confidently onto the scene, along with Headpool and Cowboy Deadpool, both of whom appear in shadows. You can also spy Toad — a long-time X-Men foe — riding around in a car during the new trailer.
Fans already know that Sabertooth (Tyler Mane) is back on the scene, and it appears that he'll have a long-awaited showdown with Wolverine in the film. Also appearing, according to either trailer-revealed cameos or news reports: Jennifer Garner's Elektra Natchios, "X2" antagonist Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu), Azazel (Jason Flemyng) from "X-Men: First Class," and Aaron Stanford's Pyro. Time will tell which of these are accurate and what other characters "Deadpool & Wolverine" has to reveal when it arrives in theaters on July 26.