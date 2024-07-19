Deadpool & Wolverine Final Trailer Confirms A Mutant Return & Teases Spider-Man

There are going to be a whole lot of surprise cameos and references to the past in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but the film's final trailer has revealed one more familiar face who will appear in the film. It also shows Wade (Ryan Reynolds) making reference to another famous superhero — Spider-Man.

The trailer confirms rumors that Dafne Keen reprises her role as Laura Kinney, aka X-23, from "Logan." We see her comfort a downtrodden Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) as he continues to confront the way he failed his compatriots back in his home universe. The now-older Laura shows him a picture of the Wolverine she knew and points out that "you were always the wrong guy ... until you weren't." Her cameo is the latest thing about "Deadpool & Wolverine" that's blowing fans away thanks to its tenderness and use of history between the characters. Early reactions are all saying the same thing about the threequel – that it fills them with joy — and Laura's return is likely to add to their happiness.

In a more playful reference, Deadpool can be seen imitating Spider-Man near the end of the trailer to annoy Wolverine. He mimes shooting webbing from his wrists while making tiny 'pew' sound effects. This may or may not portend a cameo from one of the several actors who've played Spidey over the years. While Peter Parker remains unconfirmed for the film as of this writing, there are a number of MCU cameos in the film, several of which have been spoiled by trailers and behind-the-scenes images.