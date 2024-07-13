Early Reactions To Deadpool & Wolverine Are All Saying The Same Thing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a relatively quiet 2024, with not a single big-screen adventure to be seen in the first half of the year. To break that streak, director Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine" is on the way with plenty of fan anticipation behind it. According to promotional material, the two titular MCU-debuting mutants — played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively — find themselves on a wild Multiverse adventure full of bad guys, crude jokes (one of which created a problem for Marvel figurehead Kevin Feige), and fourth wall breaks. While this sounds fun at face value, and "Deadpool & Wolverine" is likely to blow everyone away, do all of these elements actually make for a good movie?

In the opinion of many, they do indeed. Ahead of the film's release, several lucky folks were granted the opportunity to see the first 35 minutes of "Deadpool & Wolverine." They've since taken to the Internet to share their largely spoiler-free thoughts, with positive assessments popping up left and right. One of which came from IGN's Matt Purslow, who wrote, "I walked into the screening of Deadpool & Wolverine's opening act as a jaded former MCU fan who really didn't care about this 'gimmick' project. I left with a smile on my face, a need to watch the entire film, and – for the first time since ['Avengers: Endgame'] – genuine hope for the future of Marvel."

Elsewhere online, early viewers applauded "Deadpool & Wolverine" for more reasons than one.