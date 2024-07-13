Early Reactions To Deadpool & Wolverine Are All Saying The Same Thing
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a relatively quiet 2024, with not a single big-screen adventure to be seen in the first half of the year. To break that streak, director Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine" is on the way with plenty of fan anticipation behind it. According to promotional material, the two titular MCU-debuting mutants — played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively — find themselves on a wild Multiverse adventure full of bad guys, crude jokes (one of which created a problem for Marvel figurehead Kevin Feige), and fourth wall breaks. While this sounds fun at face value, and "Deadpool & Wolverine" is likely to blow everyone away, do all of these elements actually make for a good movie?
In the opinion of many, they do indeed. Ahead of the film's release, several lucky folks were granted the opportunity to see the first 35 minutes of "Deadpool & Wolverine." They've since taken to the Internet to share their largely spoiler-free thoughts, with positive assessments popping up left and right. One of which came from IGN's Matt Purslow, who wrote, "I walked into the screening of Deadpool & Wolverine's opening act as a jaded former MCU fan who really didn't care about this 'gimmick' project. I left with a smile on my face, a need to watch the entire film, and – for the first time since ['Avengers: Endgame'] – genuine hope for the future of Marvel."
Elsewhere online, early viewers applauded "Deadpool & Wolverine" for more reasons than one.
Deadpool & Wolverine doesn't disappoint in any way
With the completion of the first 35 minutes of "Deadpool & Wolverine," many users shared their thoughts on the film on X, formerly known as Twitter. All in all, it sounds like a big win for Marvel Studios on multiple fronts.
"Despite the Fox merger, this feels like a straight-up continuation from Deadpool 2 story and tone-wise. Nothing has been toned back," wrote @hzjoe03, quelling any fears that Marvel Studios — a subsidiary of the historically family-friendly Walt Disney Company — would sanitize the Merc with a Mouth for his third film or ignore his previous big screen outings. @Nacht_Silver went on to praise Shawn Levy's directing in particular, expressing that they're in disbelief over what his movie has to offer.
Unsurprisingly, the chemistry between real-life friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has proven a highlight of the film, as evidenced by @cinemabravoph's post. "The dynamic pairing of #Deadpool and #Wolverine is a special treat for fans and casual viewers alike, offering a fresh and fierce twist amidst the usual superhero flicks," they commented. Looper's own @nickstaniforth concurred that Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine make an excellent silver screen duo, writing, "The first 30 minutes prove that Wade and the Wolverine are cutting loose in the best way possible."
Deadpool & Wolverine keeps the action and jokes coming
To effectively tell a story about Wade Wilson and Logan, plenty of jokes and action are necessary. Appropriately, "Deadpool & Wolverine" delivers on both, amounting to a laugh-filled, blood-soaked good time at the movies.
Over on X, @ian_sandwell said, "It's a promising start with an excellent opening gag, and if you're still worried Deadpool has been tamed, the bloody and outrageous first set piece will resolve any worries." In true Deadpool fashion, while some of the comedy is a bit more layered, a lot of it is pretty simple and doesn't take itself too seriously. "They understood the assignment and are more than delivering – was laughing right from the opening gag. It's dumb. It's fun," commented @EmilyVMurray.
@amywestyy also spoke on the violence and comedy of "Deadpool & Wolverine," writing that it's front-loaded with self-aware jokes and is "violent, energetic, and super funny." They wondered if it will be given time to be a proper movie in the remaining runtime, or if it'll just be an endless stream of comedy and fight scenes with some references sprinkled in.
@twpercival1 just hopes that "Deadpool & Wolverine" can keep the momentum going for its entire runtime. In the event it does, they feel it'll be nothing short of a hit.
Moviegoers will get to see for themselves if Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and the entire cast and crew truly outdid themselves with "Deadpool & Wolverine," which has the potential to make or break the MCU, when the full film premieres on July 26.