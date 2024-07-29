Young Sheldon Explained His Weirdest Bathroom Habit From Big Bang Theory

Whether Sheldon Cooper is young (Iain Armitage) or slightly older (Jim Parsons), the central character of "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" has his share of eccentricities. In fact, much of his personality and daily routines revolve around these, to the point that other characters must learn to bend around his schedule or risk serious antics. Some of the character's peculiarities are accepted for their face value, but "Young Sheldon" also drops some hints on how certain of his "Big Bang Theory"-era traits came to be.

Adult Sheldon's notorious obsession with his bathroom schedule may finally get an explanation in "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 4, "Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker." In the episode, young Sheldon is shocked to find out that he now has a roommate, Evan (Motoki Maxted). Among other things, this creates some friction when Sheldon realizes he now has to share the bathroom, and he ends up disinfecting the entire room after Evan. This is when Sheldon realizes that the bathroom isn't freely available to him, and it may well mark the moment when he starts developing his infamously strict bathroom schedule. However, this isn't the only reason the episode is a pivotal point on the entire "Young Sheldon" timeline.