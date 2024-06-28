The Reason Young Sheldon Ended With Season 7

When "The Big Bang Theory" aired its touching finale in May 2019, that closed the book on a sitcom that had stayed on the air for a good 12 seasons. So how come its prequel, "Young Sheldon," didn't last as long on television screens despite its similar status as a fan-favorite series?

Speaking to The New York Times, "Young Sheldon" co-creator Steven Molaro and executive producer Steve Holland opened up on the matter, explaining that "Young Sheldon" ended after seven seasons for one simple reason — it was always meant to end at a definite time. This makes sense, as even in the show's first season, fans already knew a fair bit of Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) backstory, thanks to the events of "The Big Bang Theory." They knew that the boy genius would deal with the death of his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), and enter graduate school at Caltech at the age of 14. As such, there was no way "Young Sheldon" could enjoy a decade-plus run similar to the series that spawned it.

All this meant that when the Writer's Guild of America strike ended in late 2023, the team behind "Young Sheldon" had to make the tough decision to call it a day after seven seasons. "The premise of the show is that an exceptional young kid is thrust into a world where everyone is older than him," Holland explained. "But as soon as Iain aged and Sheldon aged, he didn't look that out of place anymore, even in college."