5 Young Sheldon Actors Who Played Different Characters On The Big Bang Theory

After 12 seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" bid fans farewell in 2019, but thankfully, "Young Sheldon" was more than capable of filling the void that the sitcom left. The spin-off series continues telling the story of Sheldon Cooper but focuses on the early years of his life with his family in Texas. Iain Armitage fronts the show as the titular young scientist while "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons provides continuity between the two series with voiceovers. In keeping with its predecessor, "Young Sheldon" welcomes a number of impressive guest stars over its seven seasons, with the likes of Ming-Na Wen, Ray Liotta, and Elon Musk gracing the small screen. But they are hardly the only notable faces to appear on "Young Sheldon" as several "Big Bang Theory" actors have also appeared on the prequel sitcom.

Chuck Lorre, who co-created "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon," is well known for working with the same actors on multiple projects. For example, Jamie Pressly starred on two of Lorre's popular sitcoms, "Two and a Half Men" and "Mom," while Brooke D'Orsay, who appeared as two separate characters on "Two and a Half Men," plays Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) friend Christy on "The Big Bang Theory." Of course, the difference here is that "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" are set within the same universe, albeit in different time periods. However, even with that caveat, Lorre and co-creator Steven Molaro seem to have no qualms about bringing actors back to appear on the prequel, and it is often done in fun ways. So let's take a closer look at five of the actors who starred on both shows.