The Only Main Actor Still Alive From The Beverly Hillbillies

Families with a penchant for good old-fashioned country-fried laughter made the Clampett clan of "The Beverly Hillbillies" part of their viewing throughout the 1960s until the infamous rural purge made way for city-based sitcoms which heavily focused on more down-to-earth issues than giant jackrabbits.

The sitcom revolved around Jed Clampett (Buddy Ebsen, whose Tin Man character from "The Wizard of Oz" was once seen as gross), the folksy, kind-hearted patriarch of his small family. He strikes it rich one day when, while shooting at his family's dinner, he accidentally strikes oil. Jed is now rich beyond his wildest dreams, but that doesn't mean he's ready to change his country ways.

Settling in Beverly Hills as the Walshes would decades later, and in a newfangled mansion, the Clampetts refuse to conform to their surroundings while wondering at the glories that surround them. Aside from Jed, there's Daisy Moses, better known as Granny (Irene Ryan), who prides herself on her doctoring skills. Comely Ellie May (Donna Douglas) is Jed's 20-ish tomboy daughter. She can outwrestle, out-spit, and out-shoot any boy, and there's nothing she loves more than animals.

Rounding out the group is Jed's nephew, the imaginative Jethro Bodine (Max Baer Jr.), a wannabe ladies' man constantly on the move. Frequently running afoul of the Clampett's country ways is Mr. Drysdale (Raymond Bailey), who would gladly climb a mountain to keep the family's cash invested in his bank. His underappreciated secretary, Miss Jane Hathaway (Nancy Kulp), manages to make friends with the family while also dutifully serving her boss.

"The Beverly Hillbillies" ended its run in 1971. Unsurprisingly, much of its then-middle-aged cast has since passed away. But one member of that regular role call survives to this day, and it's the man who played Jethro.