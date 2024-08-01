PG-13 Movies That Got R-Rated Sequels (And Why They Changed)

When it comes to Hollywood execs, nothing terrifies them more than an R-rating. While audiences adore mature, adult-oriented projects that push the limits of a film's narrative, an R-rating can stall a film's box office run by cutting "family night" out of the equation. With an R-rating, a decent portion of the film-going audience, including teenagers, aren't allowed to be admitted unless accompanied by an adult. Because of this, Hollywood tends to target PG-13 ratings for most franchise fare, which is their bread and butter.

The proof is in the pudding: the ten highest-grossing films of all time, all of which are part of franchises (save for "Titanic"), have PG-13 ratings. The goal of franchises is to create as much wide appeal as possible without sacrificing profits — something an R-rating does. However, audience tastes have shifted, especially in the last decade. R-rated films have gained significant traction, with franchise fare like "Joker" and "Deadpool" emerging as massive successes, proving that franchises don't need to be held back by PG-13 ratings. In fact, most of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time are part of franchises, confirming that, given the right project, brand recognition can trump wide appeal and accessibility.

In many cases, the biggest franchises to feature mature content started off with R-rated debut entries. However, there are a number of them that pivoted their creative direction by giving later installments an R-rating despite starting off as PG-13. In the case of superhero franchises, it's no longer unusual for the first film to start off with PG-13, with later entries taking a mature step up.